 

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot
Instagram
Celebrity

Further fueling the marriage report, a Twitter user shares a picture of what appears to be from The Bridal Studio in Salt Lake City that features the writing, 'THE FUTURE MRS. GAULDEN SAID YES TO THE DRESS AT THE BRIDAL STUDIO.'

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations may be in order for NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and Jazlyn Mychelle. It was unveiled that the "Bandit" rapper and his partner, who share two children together, have officially tied over the weekend.

According to a marriage license surfacing online, YoungBoy and Jazlyn exchanged vows on Saturday, January 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The emcee, however, has yet to confirm the report and offer further details regarding the nuptials.

Further fueling the rumors, a Twitter user shared a picture of what appears to be from The Bridal Studio in Salt Lake City. The photo features the writing, "THE FUTURE MRS. GAULDEN SAID YES TO THE DRESS AT THE BRIDAL STUDIO."

  Editors' Pick

YoungBoy himself previously spilled the beans on his exact wedding date. When going on an Instagram Live in October 2022, he inadvertently revealed that he would marry Jazlyn in January 2023.

In a video of the live session, YoungBoy was talking to his fans and confided that he was lonely, when someone in the comment section suggested he get on OnlyFans. "This n***a said OnlyFans," the 23-year-old said in response to the suggestion.

Apparently offended by the suggestion, he blurted out the wedding date, "I'm getting married on January 7. Boy, you can't pay me [$10 million] to get on muthaf**kin' OnlyFans, n***a. You crazy." He added, "Funk b***h. My wedding is January we finna get it all out they way now b***h."

"I was jocein', I was jocein', bih," he continued. "You can't pay me 10 mill to get on no muthaf**kin' OnlyFans. I'm lonely ’cause I ain't got no fans. Everybody stop liking me, son. So what I'm supposed to do?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado Are Officially Engaged After 'Beautiful' Proposal

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift

Related Posts
NBA YoungBoy Celebrates New Album 'I Rest My Case' Release by Sharing 'Black' Visuals

NBA YoungBoy Celebrates New Album 'I Rest My Case' Release by Sharing 'Black' Visuals

NBA YoungBoy Enjoys Snowball Fight With Fans While Filming Music Video

NBA YoungBoy Enjoys Snowball Fight With Fans While Filming Music Video

NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon

NBA YoungBoy to Release New Album 'I Rest My Case' Soon

NBA YoungBoy Reveals a Fallout With Trippie Redd: We Never Had Problem, But He Doesn't Like Me

NBA YoungBoy Reveals a Fallout With Trippie Redd: We Never Had Problem, But He Doesn't Like Me

Latest News
Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer
  • Jan 09, 2023

Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer

Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair
  • Jan 09, 2023

Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair

Lizzo Thinks Cancel Culture Has Become 'Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected'
  • Jan 09, 2023

Lizzo Thinks Cancel Culture Has Become 'Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected'

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift
  • Jan 09, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot
  • Jan 09, 2023

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot

Most Read
Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man
Celebrity

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

French Montana Breaks Silence on Shooting in Miami Gardens That Left 10 People Injured

French Montana Breaks Silence on Shooting in Miami Gardens That Left 10 People Injured

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kris Jenner Says She's 'Heartbroken' by Sudden Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom in Heartfelt Tribute

Kris Jenner Says She's 'Heartbroken' by Sudden Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom in Heartfelt Tribute

Jessie J Reveals She's Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage With Emotional Video

Jessie J Reveals She's Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage With Emotional Video

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4