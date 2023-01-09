NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot

Instagram Celebrity

Further fueling the marriage report, a Twitter user shares a picture of what appears to be from The Bridal Studio in Salt Lake City that features the writing, 'THE FUTURE MRS. GAULDEN SAID YES TO THE DRESS AT THE BRIDAL STUDIO.'

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations may be in order for NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and Jazlyn Mychelle. It was unveiled that the "Bandit" rapper and his partner, who share two children together, have officially tied over the weekend.

According to a marriage license surfacing online, YoungBoy and Jazlyn exchanged vows on Saturday, January 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The emcee, however, has yet to confirm the report and offer further details regarding the nuptials.

Further fueling the rumors, a Twitter user shared a picture of what appears to be from The Bridal Studio in Salt Lake City. The photo features the writing, "THE FUTURE MRS. GAULDEN SAID YES TO THE DRESS AT THE BRIDAL STUDIO."

YoungBoy himself previously spilled the beans on his exact wedding date. When going on an Instagram Live in October 2022, he inadvertently revealed that he would marry Jazlyn in January 2023.

In a video of the live session, YoungBoy was talking to his fans and confided that he was lonely, when someone in the comment section suggested he get on OnlyFans. "This n***a said OnlyFans," the 23-year-old said in response to the suggestion.

Apparently offended by the suggestion, he blurted out the wedding date, "I'm getting married on January 7. Boy, you can't pay me [$10 million] to get on muthaf**kin' OnlyFans, n***a. You crazy." He added, "Funk b***h. My wedding is January we finna get it all out they way now b***h."

"I was jocein', I was jocein', bih," he continued. "You can't pay me 10 mill to get on no muthaf**kin' OnlyFans. I'm lonely ’cause I ain't got no fans. Everybody stop liking me, son. So what I'm supposed to do?"

You can share this post!