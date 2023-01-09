 

Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado Are Officially Engaged After 'Beautiful' Proposal

The couple, who shares 1-year-old daughter Serenity Paula Johnson together, had been publicly referring to each other as their 'fiance' for some time prior to the official engagement.

AceShowbiz - Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado kicked off 2023 by taking their relationship to a whole new level. The NFL player and the "Selling Tampa" star have officially gotten engaged following a "beautiful" proposal.

The couple, who shares 1-year-old daughter Serenity Paula Johnson together, has been publicly referring to each other as their "fiance" for some time. However, it was not until Saturday, January 7 that the 44-year-old athlete got down on one knee. He popped the big question in front of his family and friends in Miami.

According to PEOPLE, Chad invited Sharelle to what he said was an early birthday party as he turns 45 on Monday. Turned out, 20 guests were hiding to witness the special moment.

Elated by the proposal, Sharelle told the outlet, "I'm honestly shocked! I'm at a loss for words." She added, "This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me."

"Chad must have kept this completely a secret because I had no idea!" the TV personality continued. "He is definitely not a planner, so for him to pull this off for me is so amazing... Just the thought he put into this and having our family and friends here to witness says a lot."

For Sharelle, their engagement "is the next step of our beautiful journey together," adding, "I'm so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, 'I'm going to make you my wife.' " She further shared, "Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it's official, it's even more special than I could have ever dreamed."

In January 2021, Sharelle informed her fans through Instagram Story that she "said YESSSS" to Chad as she showed off a ring. However, the engagement was not official.

