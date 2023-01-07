Don Lemon Criticizes Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William

Instagram Celebrity

In his new book 'Spare', Harry alleged that his brother Prince William grabbed him by the collar and knocked him to the floor following a fight over Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

AceShowbiz - CNN's Don Lemon is not a fan of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare". The "CNN This Morning" anchor gave his two cents on the Duke of Sussex's story about being physically attacked by his brother Prince William.

Calling it "gauche" to make the accusation public, Don said in the Thursday, January 5 episode of the show, "Everyone has a family. I have arguments in my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see? I just don't understand why on earth he would want to put that out there." He continued, "I know he's selling a book, but, to me, it's just not done."

"What could be achieved?" Don asked. "What exactly is he achieving by airing family dirty laundry? That's the question."

In his new book "Spare", Harry alleged that he and his brother Prince William got physical over Harry's wife Meghan Markle. Harry claimed that the Duke of Cambridge grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the ground during a fight in London.

Things between the brothers allegedly got heated after William labeled the Duchess of Sussex "difficult, rude and abrasive." Harry also noted that William was already worked up when he came over to Nottingham Cottage, where Harry was living at the time, as he complained about the former "Suits" star.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," the excerpt said. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

As for Meghan, Harry claimed that the mom of two noticed bruises and scrapes he suffered. When he told her about the fight, the Duke said that Meghan wasn't surprised nor angry.

Don wasn't the only star slamming Harry for his bombshell memoir. "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Bethenny Frankel wrote on Instagram on Friday, "Is it too late to change the name of Harry's book to Dirty Harry Laundry?"

Meghan McCain also commented on the book, tweeting on Thursday, "We've all just fallen down some wormhole where we will never be free of hearing every single detail of Prince Harrys life - and why he believes no one has ever had a worse life than his."

