 
Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk for Breach of Contract and Fraud
Cover Images/Udo Salters
Celebrity

The former CNN anchor has filed a lawsuit against the famous entrepreneur, alleging that the tech billionaire broke a promise to pay him $1.5 million for a partnership on X.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Thursday, August 1, Don Lemon filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter. According to the complaint filed in San Francisco, Lemon alleges breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Lemon claims that Musk verbally promised to pay him $1.5 million a year for creating content for Twitter. He also alleges that Musk promised him a share of advertising revenue and performance-related bonuses based on his popularity on the platform.

The lawsuit stems from a failed partnership between Lemon and Twitter. Lemon was to host a talk show as one of the platform's flagship programs. However, after a contentious interview with Musk in March, the deal was canceled.

Lemon alleges that Musk used his name and brand to lure advertisers to Twitter, despite knowing that the partnership was not moving forward. He also claims that Musk provided "false and inconsistent reasons" for refusing to pay him.

  Editors' Pick

Although no written contract existed, Lemon maintains that Musk gave him his assurance via a phone call. He also alleges that Musk promised to support him financially even if he didn't like the content he produced.

Lemon's attorney, Carney Shegerian, stated that "X executives used Don to prop up their advertising sales pitch, then canceled their partnership and dragged Don's name through the mud."

Musk has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. However, in a social media post after the interview, he criticized Lemon's approach, saying it lacked authenticity.

Lemon is seeking unspecified damages for various claims, including fraud, breach of contract, misappropriation of name and likeness, and unjust enrichment.

