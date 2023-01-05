 

Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Claims on His Memoir William Attacked Him During Fight Over Meghan Markle
According to excerpts of the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir 'Spare', things got physical between him and the Duke of Cambridge after his brother took shots at his wife Meghan.

  Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry made bombshell allegations against British royal family members in his upcoming book "Spare". In the book, which is set to be released on January 10, the Duke of Sussex alleged that he and his brother Prince William got physical over Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

According to excerpts of the book obtained by The Guardian, Harry wrote that William attacked him after slamming Meghan. Harry claimed that the Duke of Cambridge grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the ground during a fight in London.

As for the reason, things between the brothers allegedly got heated after William labeled the Duchess of Sussex "difficult, rude and abrasive." Harry also noted that William was already worked up when he came over to Nottingham Cottage, where Harry was living at the time, as he complained about the former "Suits" star.

At one point, Harry told his brother that he was just regurgitating media narratives before things got heated between the brothers. Harry accused the Prince of Wales of acting like an heir and being unable to understand him. They continued to insult each other before going into the kitchen, where the alleged attack took place.

Harry wrote in his book that he had visible injuries as he fell and landed on a dog bowl, which cracked. According to Harry, William also urged him to fight back during the altercation, though Harry refused to attack his brother. William, however, showed remorse following the fight. He allegedly came back "looking regretful" and apologized to Harry.

As for Meghan, Harry claimed that the mom of two noticed bruises and scrapes he suffered. When he told her about the fight, the Duke said that Meghan wasn't surprised nor angry.

Ahead of the release of "Spare", Harry is set to have two interviews. He will appear on CBS' "60 Minutes" with Anderson Cooper in addition to a sit-down on ITV 1. Both of them will air on Sunday, January 8.

