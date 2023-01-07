 

Stephanie Beacham Faces Hammer-Wielding Thief in Her House

A hammer-wielding man has been charged with aggravated burglary and robbery after breaking into the house owned by the 'Coronation street' actress in West London.

  Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stephanie Beacham came face-to-face with a hammer-wielding burglar at her home. The 75-year-old actress - who is famed for starring as Sable Colby on "Dynasty" and has also appeared on "Coronation Street" sporadically since 2009 - was at her £750,000 home in West London, when she was confronted by an intruder bearing the weighted tool.

Identified as David Wilson, 56, the man has now been charged with aggravated burglary and robbery, according to The Sun newspaper. However, the defendant denies the charges made against him but the case alleges that "at the time of the commission of the burglary" he had "a weapon of offence, namely a hammer" and is thought to have stolen jewellery, keys, a cheque book, and a purse as well as a mobile phone.

At a court hearing on December 21, Wilson pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and robbery as the case was set for a three-day trial starting on February 8, with Judge Nicholas Rimmer remanding him in custody until then.

  Editors' Pick

Prosecutor Gregor McKinley said, "The case involves allegations against someone who is now an elderly victim. The Crown is pleased the case could come on in February, especially given the age and vulnerability of the victim."

The news comes Stephanie - was initially married to John McEnery from 1973 until 1979 and has daughters Phoebe, 47, and Chloe, 45, with him - explained that even though she has been engaged to doctor-and-musician Bernie Greenwood for a number of years, they have yet to make any plans to tie the knot.

She said, "Bernie says, 'Why did you say yes then?' to the proposal. And I say, 'Because it was one of the most romantic things that's ever happened to me. I could never have said no.' But we've never been able to agree or decide what sort of [wedding we want] because we're married, for heaven's sake, we're just not [actually] married."

"It's just that it would make no difference. And the idea of a fussed-up wedding is just not what I could be bothered with. But we may just do it. We may suddenly say, 'Oh, for heaven's sake, shall we have a party this afternoon and just get married?' We just haven't and it's for no other reason than we can't quite come to understand what sort of a wedding we would have."

