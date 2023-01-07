 

Prince Harry Dedicates His Controversial Memoir to Princess Diana

In the acknowledgments section of his upcoming biography, the Duke of Sussex mentions his late mother as well as his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has dedicated his memoir to Princess Diana. The 38-year-old royal has penned the controversial tome "Spare" after he stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and dedicated to his late mother, who was killed in a car crash in 1997 aged 36, as well as his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili.

In the acknowledgments section of the leaked book, he writes, "For Meg and Archie and Lili. And, of course, my mother."

The news comes just days after Harry, who in the last few years has developed a feud with his family over his treatment as part of The Firm, claimed that his mother would be "sad" about the rift between himself and his elder brother Prince William, 40, if she were still alive and claimed he had felt her presence "much more" in recent times.

In a clip from his upcoming interview on "Good Morning America", which will air on January 9, he said, "I think she would be sad. I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship. I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30."

In "Spare", Harry revealed he turned to a woman who "claimed to have powers" in a bid to connect with Diana. He recalled being told, "You're living the life she couldn't. You're living the life she wanted for you."

