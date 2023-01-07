 

Tributes Pour in for 'Terminator' Star Earl Boen After His Passing at 81

The actor best known for portraying Dr. Peter Silberman in 1985 classic 'The Terminator' passed away at his home in Hawaii months after he was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer.

AceShowbiz - Earl Boen has sadly passed away at the age of 81. The actor, who was best known as criminal psychologist Dr. Peter Silberman in 1985 classic "The Terminator" and its 1991 sequel, passed away on Thursday, January 5, at his home in Hawaii, according to TMZ.

The outlet claimed that a family member had confirmed the death of the veteran actor but "wouldn't disclose a cause or the specifics of his death," but he was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer in the latter months of last year.

Following the news of his passing, actor Robert Patrick, who starred alongside Earl in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" as antagonist T-100, took to social media to pay tribute.

He tweeted, "Very sad to hear Earl Boen has passed away. He was a wonderfully gifted actor, and a good guy. My condolences to his family. R.I.P. Earl Boen. #terminator #terminator2 @ Hollywood Hill."

As well as "The Terminator", Earl - who was married to actress Carole Kean from 1970 until she died from cancer in 2001 aged 58 - starred in a slew of 1980s hits such as "9 to 5" alongside country superstar Dolly Parton and "My Stepmother Is an Alien" with Kim Basinger before reprising his role as Dr Peter Silberman in "Terminator 3: Rise of The Machines" in 2003.

Earl also developed a career as a prolific voice actor, with roles in animated features such as "G.I. Joe: The Movie", and "Gordy" and lent his voice to several television cartoon series, including "The Jetsons", Disney's "Kim Possible" and "Dexter's Laboratory".

