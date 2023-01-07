 

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence
AP
Celebrity

Begging for one chance at 'adulthood,' the Long Beach native, who was found guilty of murder for his involvement in a 2016 robbery, claims that he wouldn't have received the severe punishment if he had been a white kid.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rapper Tay-K has made a claim of unfair sentence, three years after he was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in a 2016 robbery that left one person dead. Blaming alleged racism for it, the 22-year-old suggested that wouldn't have received the severe punishment if he had been a white kid.

Tay-K, born Taymor Travon McIntyre, took to Twitter to complain about his 55-year prison sentence. "I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood," he begged via Twitter on Thursday, January 5, before adding, "I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn't have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16….they woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn't fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood."

The Long Beach native went on arguing in a separate tweet, "one of my codefendants was a white girl who was 16 jus like me…they didn't certify her as an adult but they certified me n pimp as adults, pimp got 30, I got 55, she ended up getting 10 years of probation without no deal…that girl @ home rn."

  Editors' Pick

But instead of supporting Tay-K, social media users think Tay-K should take accountability for his mistake. "Even children know right from wrong. Poor decisions come with consequences," one person commented on one of his tweets.

Another echoed the sentiment, "At 16, you know what you doing. You might not know who you are yet, but you damn well know right from wrong." A third person remarked, "Bringing race into the equation."

"Yo, Tay k I love your music bro foreal, but your sentence is your sentence. you've already been judge and found guilty of your crime,you need to except accountability for what you did," a fourth user said. "we miss u tay k but you are in a place where you truly belong."

Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2019 for his role in a 2016 armed robbery in Mansfield that left a 21-year-old man dead. The jury found the rapper, who was only 16 years old when committing the crime, guilty of murder and of a third charge of aggravated robbery.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Thinks He Was 'Probably Bigoted' Before Dating Meghan Markle

Kodak Black Is Living a Lavish Lifestyle in 'Kodak the Boss' Music Video
Related Posts
Tay-K Formally Charged With Capital Murder for 2017 Shooting

Tay-K Formally Charged With Capital Murder for 2017 Shooting

Rapper Tay-K Wants Fans to Send Him Money Following 55-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Tay-K Wants Fans to Send Him Money Following 55-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Tay-K Gets 55 Years in Prison for Deadly Robbery, Still Faces Murder and Robbery Charges

Rapper Tay-K Gets 55 Years in Prison for Deadly Robbery, Still Faces Murder and Robbery Charges

Rapper Tay-K Is Convicted of Robbery and Murder, Faces Up to 99 Years in Prison

Rapper Tay-K Is Convicted of Robbery and Murder, Faces Up to 99 Years in Prison

Latest News
Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence
  • Jan 07, 2023

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence

Cardi B Enjoys Lavish Dinner Date With Offset Despite Recently Complaining About Rocketing Inflation
  • Jan 07, 2023

Cardi B Enjoys Lavish Dinner Date With Offset Despite Recently Complaining About Rocketing Inflation

Foxy Brown and Shawnna Blast Keith Murray Over Sexual Intercourse Claims
  • Jan 07, 2023

Foxy Brown and Shawnna Blast Keith Murray Over Sexual Intercourse Claims

Prince Harry Warned He May Have Put Target on His Back After Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Warned He May Have Put Target on His Back After Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May
  • Jan 07, 2023

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

Most Read
Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners