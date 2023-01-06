 

Prince Harry Thinks He Was 'Probably Bigoted' Before Dating Meghan Markle

In a new video from his forthcoming interview on '60 Minutes', the Duke of Sussex discusses how the British media mistreated the Duchess of Sussex, who is half black half white.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry detailed how his relationship with Meghan Markle. In a new video from his forthcoming interview on "60 Minutes", the Duke of Sussex revealed that he acknowledged that he was "probably bigoted" before dating the former "Suits" actress, who is now his wife.

"What Meghan had to go through was similar, in some part, to what Kate [Middleton] and what [Queen] Camilla went through - very different circumstances," Harry says to host Anderson Cooper, while discussing how the British media mistreated his wife, who is half black half white.

He continues, "But then you add in the race element, which was what the British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press was so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."

When Anderson asks if he thought he was bigoted, he replies, "I don't know. Put it this way, I didn't see what I now see."

This isn't the first time for Harry and Meghan to criticize the British press, which aided in their decision to leave the royal family in 2020. "We all know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health," he said in the interview on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" back in 2021. "This is toxic. So, I did what any husband and what any father would do - I need to get my family out of here."

The couple also sued Associated Newspapers and Mail on Sunday for invasion of privacy after the 2019 publication of excerpts of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, was leaked. Meghan eventually won a decisive victory in her long-running legal feud in 2021.

"60 Minutes" airs on Sunday, January 8 at 7:30 P.M. ET, on CBS, 2 days before Harry's bombshell memoir "Spare" is released on January 10.

