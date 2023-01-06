Prince Harry Went to Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died in Effort to Find Closure

ITV Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex reveals he went to the Pont de l'Alma where his mom died and asked to be driven at the exact speed her car had supposedly been driving.

Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry followed the same route taken by Princess Diana in her final moments, ten years after her death. The princess passed away in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, aged 36, and Harry has now revealed that during the Rugby World Cup in 2007, he actually drove through the same tunnel where the crash took place.

"The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother… I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large," Harry explains in an extract from his new memoir "Spare" - which has been shared with PEOPLE.

" 'The tunnel is called Pont de l'Alma,' I told him. 'Yes, yes.' He knew it. 'I want to go through it.' You want to go through the tunnel? 'At sixty-five miles per hour - to be precise.' Sixty-five? 'Yes.' The exact speed Mummy's car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash."

Prior to entering the tunnel, Harry imagined that it would be a "treacherous passageway." But in reality, he found it to be entirely different. He recalled, "Off we went, weaving through traffic, cruising past the Ritz, where Mummy had her last meal, with her boyfriend, that August night."

"Then we came to the mouth of the tunnel. We zipped ahead, went over the lip at the tunnel's entrance, the bump that supposedly sent Mummy's Mercedes veering off course. But the lip was nothing. We barely felt it."

"As the car entered the tunnel I leaned forward, watched the light change to a kind of water orange, watched the concrete pillars flicker past. I counted them, counted my heartbeats, and in a few seconds we emerged from the other side."

"I sat back. Quietly I said, Is that all of it? It's … nothing. Just a straight tunnel. I'd always imagined the tunnel as some treacherous passageway, inherently dangerous, but it was just a short, simple, no-frills tunnel. No reason anyone should ever die inside it."

Harry, 38, actually found a degree of "closure" after travelling through the tunnel, even though it wasn't as he imagined. He said, "I'd told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn't really. Deep down, I'd hoped to feel in that tunnel what I'd felt when JLP gave me the police files - disbelief. Doubt."

"Instead, that was the night all doubt fell away. She's dead, I thought. My God, she's really gone for good. I got the closure I was pretending to seek. I got it in spades. And now I'd never be able to get rid of it."

