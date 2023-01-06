 

Scott Caan Encouraged by His Father to Hit His Bullies

Scott Caan Encouraged by His Father to Hit His Bullies
The 'Ocean's Eleven' actor remembers his father James Caan as 'one of the greatest human beings of all time' while opening up on his favorite advice from the late star.

AceShowbiz - James Caan told his son Scott to hit other kids if he was provoked. The "Misery" actor - who passed away in 2022 at the age of 82 after suffering a heart attack - was father to "Ocean's Eleven" star Scott, 46, with his wife Sheila and he described his late dad as the "one of the greatest human beings of all time" as he revealed his favourite piece of advice he ever received from him.

"I'm not gonna get into the specifics but there was nothing that needed to be said that wasn't said [when he died.] Lucky for that. He was one of the best actors and if you knew him you knew that you would never meet anyone like him ever again. He was one of the greatest human beings of all time. He was a special dude, man," he told ExtraTV.

"My favourite lesson my father ever told me - he told me this every day, starting when I was three or four - he said 'If someone does something you don't like, you ask them once not to do it, and if they do it again, then you can hit him."

James has since been laid to rest at Eden Memorial Park in California and is survived by his four other children Tara, 57, Alexander, 31, James, 26, and Jacob, 23 - who he has from various relationships - but his second and last wife Sheila passed away back in 2012 after a battle with cancer aged 59.

News of James's death first broke on Twitter, with his family taking to the social media platform to announce his passing and request privacy at such a "difficult time."

At the time, the family tweeted, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

