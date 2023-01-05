 

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

The former CNN anchor and the singer were said to be 'super affectionate' during their relationship in 2007, following his divorce from his first wife Amy Ferson.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Two of the most-talked-about couples these days, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes and Rozonda Thomas a.k.a. Chilli & Matthew Lawrence, are apparently related. The former CNN correspondent reportedly dated the TLC star long before he is romancing his colleague.

According to TMZ, T.J. and Chilli's relationship dated back to 2007, when he was working at CNN in Atlanta, a city Chilli called home. Sources who were at CNN at the time tell the site that the two were "super affectionate" in and around the CNN Center when they were an item.

While it wasn't a rare sighting, the then-pair's affectionate display allegedly attracted the attention of folks at the company. The outlet notes though that T.J. had already separated from his first wife Amy Ferson at the time. Their divorce was finalized in 2007 before he married his second wife Marilee Fiebig in 2010.

It's not clear how long T.J. and Chilli dated. Sources connected to T.J. say they were together for nearly a year, while sources from Chilli's side claim it was just a few months.

T.J. and Amy's romantic relationship was exposed in late November. It was later revealed that they had separated from their respective spouses in August. T.J. and Amy recently went on a trip together to Miami, Florida, where they were caught packing on the PDA.

In December, T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee to end their 12-year marriage. Breaking her silence, Marilee said in a statement through her divorce attorney, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," the lawyer added. "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

As for Chilli, she and Matthew confirmed their romance by posting a video of them dancing together in matching pajamas over the holidays.

