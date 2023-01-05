 

Rihanna Hopes to Have More Children After Welcoming Son

A source claims that the 'Don't Stop the Music' singer thinking of becoming pregnant again soon as she and A$AP Rocky have gotten 'so much closer together' after becoming parents.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna wants more children. According to an insider, the Fenty founder, who welcomed a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May, and the rapper have gotten "so much closer together" after becoming parents and she is already thinking of becoming pregnant again soon.

Of 34-year-old pop star, the source said, "Being a mom has changed Ri's life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience."

"It's brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family - she doesn't see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May," the source added.

Meanwhile, the insider went on to explain that the "Umbrella" hitmaker, who is yet to reveal the name of her baby boy, had been planning to tie the knot with A$AP "a while back" but postponed their nuptials so they could raise the little one and claimed she is now hoping to get married later this year.

The source told heatworld, "They planned on getting married a while back, but had to put it off a couple of times because they wanted to get through the pregnancy, then settle into raising their little guy for at least six months without any big distractions. Ri's schedule is really picking up, but it won't hold her back from tying the knot with Rocky in the spring."

"She wants to do it back in Barbados and her family is busy organising a beautiful beach ceremony, which is planned to coincide with her 35th birthday in February. She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump - and they won't be stopping at two children, either," the informant added.

