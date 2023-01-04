 

Todd Chrisley Denies Claims He's Gay and Had Affair With Former Business Partner

In the latest episode of his 'Chrisley Confessions' podcast, the embattled reality TV star addresses his former business partner Mark Braddock's claims that they used to have an intimate relationship.

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley makes it clear that he is not gay. In the latest episode of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star addressed his sexual orientation amid rumors and speculation regarding the matter.

During the episode, Todd and his son Chase Chrisley discussed several hot topics including claims that he had an intimate relationship with former business partner Mark Braddock. Of the allegations, which were made by Mark himself, Todd said that it didn't really bother him.

"What's insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," Todd sarcastically said. "A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he's only had sex with his wife and me."

The 53-year-old embattled star continued, "Let me you tell something. I could understand if you'd have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that. There have been many who have been d**k-notized by your daddy." He added that Mark's comments were simply "wishful thinking."

The father and son duo went on to point out that Mark's story changed multiple times since he made his allegation last year. Todd noted that the most insulting part of the allegation was Mark saying, "It was just something he wanted to try." He added, "I ain't that small spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I'm the whole scoop. You don't get to just sample here."

Todd also said that he wouldn't be "embarrassed" if it was George Clooney or Brad Pitt who claimed that they had sex with him. "That is the one thing that is the most insulting," Todd stressed. "To say that I couldn't pull something better than that... there's better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that."

Mark testified against Todd and Julie Chrisley during their fraud trial in 2022. In November, Todd and Julie were then sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, and seven years in prison and 16 months of probation, respectively, after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June. The couple was ordered to begin their prison sentence in January.

