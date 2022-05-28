Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Instagram Celebrity

Testifying in his ongoing federal fraud trial, the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star's former business partner Mark Braddock claims they had a gay affair and paid blackmailer who threatened to expose it.

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley's alleged family dirty laundry has been exposed in his ongoing trial for federal fraud case. His ex-business partner, who testified in the trial, has accused him of cheating on his wife Julie Chrisley.

On Tuesday, May 24, Mark Braddock took the stand as a witness in Atlanta, during which he revealed that he and Todd had an intimate relationship for about a year in the early 2000s. After the alleged affair ended, Mark told the court that he and Mark formed a "brotherhood" and remained close friends until 2012, when he was fired.

During that time, Mark worked for Todd's foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management. Mark testified that they began to receive anonymous texts threatening to expose them for fraud and their alleged affair. The texts read, "Pay cash, and we'll shut up."

Mark said he then withdrew four payments of $9,500, totaling $38,000, from his bank account, and gave it to Todd to pay off the blackmailer. Mark, who told the FBI that he committed bank fraud on behalf of Todd, Julie and himself, admitted that he was willing to assist Todd because he had feelings for Todd even after their extramarital affair ended.

However, things took a drastic turn after his falling out with Todd. Mark admitted to sending incriminating information about the Chrisleys to the government and news organizations through emails under fake names. Mark has been given immunity for testifying against the Chrisleys.

Meanwhile, Todd's attorney Bruce Morris claimed in his opening statement that Mark was "obsessed" with Todd and wanted to be him. He reiterated the allegation during his cross-examination.

Todd and Julie are being sued on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. They have not responded to the extramarital affair allegation, but he has previously addressed gay speculation about him, calling it "flattering."

"In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don't agree with someone being gay," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star said on "The Domenick Nati Show" in 2017. However, he seemed to brush off the notion that he is gay as adding, "I don't believe that's a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you."