 

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Meeting With Bond Producer 'Went Well'

The 'Bullet Train' actor is rumored to be in the running for the role of the British spy in the next installment of the 007 film franchise after he filmed a secret audition late last year.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Aaron Taylor-Johnson's (Aaron Johnson) name has been thrown in contention to be the next James Bond. The English actor is said to be a frontrunner for the coveted role amid the ongoing search for Daniel Craig's replacement.

According to Puck News (via Daily Mail), the "Bullet Train" star has sat down with Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli to talk about the possibility of him starring in the next installment. Sources said the meeting went "very well" after he reportedly filmed a secret audition late last year.

In December, it was reported that the 32-year-old had shot scenes of the memorable "gun barrel teaser footage" seen in the films. A source told The Sun at the time, "Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise's famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal."

"Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalogue of action films," the source added.

  Editors' Pick

A month earlier, the same news outlet reported that Aaron was a hit with producers and particularly impressed Barbara. "Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the front-runners," a source gushed at the time.

Despite the producers' alleged favor of Aaron, it should be noted that nothing has been officially set in stone about the next Bond film and the new lead actor.

Meanwhile, Daniel, who stepped down as Bond after "No Time to Die" (2021), remains nonchalant about the chatters about his possible successor. When asked about Aaron-Johnson stepping into the shoes, he told MTV's Josh Horowitz, "I don't really pay it any attention. I just, it's a lot of noise. I don't really go on the Internet, I don't have a social media account or whatever it's called ... it is what it is."

However, he's excited two watch the next Bond movie. "Yeah, of course. I'll be front and center," the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star revealed.

Besides Aaron, other names to have been linked to the role of James Bond include Henry Cavill, "Emily in Paris" hunk Lucien Laviscount and "Bridgerton" hottie Rege-Jean Page.

