'Sherlock' Creator Says Season 5 Will Come If Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman Return

Lincoln Square Productions/Colin Hutton TV

Steven Moffat claims that he's ready to write season 5 of the BBC series if the two stars reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson respectively.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Steven Moffat is ready to pen season 5 of "Sherlock" with one condition. The co-creator of the BBC series told BBC's "Today" that he would "start writing tomorrow" if stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman ever decided to reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson respectively.

Steven acknowledged that both actors have moved on to "bigger and better things." However, he went on to jokingly plead, "Martin and Benedict, please come back?"

Benedict returning to the series is not entirely beyond the realms of possibility. Back in November 2021, the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star shared in an interview with Esquire that he's taking a "never say never" approach to a possible "Sherlock" season 5.

"I really like that character," the British actor said. "It's just, the circumstances need to be right and I think maybe it's too soon now to see it have another life. I think, wonderful as it is, it's had its moment for now. But that's not to say it wouldn't have another iteration in the future."

As for Martin, the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star recently said on "The Jonathan Ross Show" that while he's "a fan of things being finite," the Everett K. Ross depicter noted that he's also "a sucker for a good idea and a good script… If something comes up that persuades us all - it would have to be us all - then my door would always be open."

Set in London, "Sherlock" ran four seasons for a total of 15 episodes between 2010-2017. Also starring on the series are late Una Stubbs as Mrs. Hudson, Rupert Graves as DI Lestrade, and Louise Brealey as Molly Hooper.

Following the conclusion of "Sherlock", both Martin and Benedict have been involved in high-profile projects. Benedict is known for playing Doctor Strange, while Martin joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Everett K. Ross.

While the fate of season 5 is uncertain, all four seasons of "Sherlock" are available to stream on Crackle.

You can share this post!