Damar Hamlin Had Cardiac Arrest When He Collapsed During NFL Game

Instagram Celebrity

The cause of the Buffalo Bills star's sudden collapse has been revealed as NFL offers update on his condition after the athlete was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Damar Hamlin had a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills star - who was taken to hospital during Monday night's January 2, 2023 game against the Cincinatti Bengals – fainted after tackling Tee Higgins and underwent treatment including CPR on the field for more than 10 minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the NFL team has updated fans in a statement on Twitter.

Following the incident, the game has been suspended until further notice.

After the defensive back tackled Bengals player Tee Higgins, neither men appeared to be hurt but Damar soon stumbled and collapsed to the ground. Medical staff rushed on with a stretcher and an ambulance was driven onto the field, with medics giving the 24-year-old athlete CPR. Damar was then put on a stretcher and given oxygen before being taken to hospital, with his teammates holding a group prayer after he left in the ambulance.

In a statement, the National Football League (NFL) said, "Tonight's Buffalo Bills-Cincinatti Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics."

"He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

You can share this post!