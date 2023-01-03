 

Fans Troll Khloe Kardashian for Looking Like Taylor Swift in New Edited Pictorials

The Good American founder shares on Instagram a slew of pictures, but the photo editors apparently edit the photos too much that fans mistake the TV star for the Grammy winner.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Photoshop game may be taken too far. On Monday, January 2, Khloe Kardashian treated her Instagram followers to a slew of pictures from her new spread for Sorbet magazine, but the photo editors apparently edited the photos too much that fans mistook her for Taylor Swift.

In the pictures, "The Kardashians" star donned Prada from head-to-toe. In one of the photos, the Good American founder was seen lying down across a chair and ottoman. For some reason, the reality TV personality looked more like the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker than she did herself.

"I thought it was Taylor Swift lol," one follower wrote in the comments section. "Really thought this was Taylor swift lol," someone else echoed and received about five responses of "same."

Meanwhile on Twitter, one person noted, "Khloe done morphed into Taylor Swift." Another user said, "khloe kardashian's face is really on a shuffle cause that is taylor swift." Someone also joked, "khloe kardashian (taylor's version)."

"The one time I find khloe kardashian attractive is when she looks like taylor swift lol," another user added. "I thought this was Taylor at first. New year, new face for Khloe," one comment read, with one saying, "Khloe shapeshifted into Taylor Swift. That's crazy."

Khloe wasn't the only Kardashian who faced editing accusations. Just recently, Kim was accused of Photoshopping her family's Christmas photo taken at Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Eve party. An eagle-eyed fan pointed out that Kendall Jenner's feet appeared to be floating, prompting fans to think that everyone in the snap was Photoshopped in together.

Kim, however, shut down the speculations by posting a video featuring the behind-the-scenes of the festive photo. The video saw the SKIMS founder, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner gathering to pose together in front of a huge Christmas tree.

