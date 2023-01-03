Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Instagram Celebrity

If a new report is to be believed, the Trinidadian hip-hop superstar is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband Kenneth Petty and the couple is 'over the moon.'

AceShowbiz - Is Nicki Minaj having a bun in the oven? According to a new report, the "Super Freaky Girl" hitmaker is currently expecting her baby No. 2 with her husband of three years Kenneth Petty.

Media Take Out reported on Monday, January 2 that the Trinidadian femcee is pregnant again. A source close to the rap star confirmed the news to the outlet and said that the couple is "over the moon" with their expanded family. The insider also said that they can't wait for the second child to be born.

The so-called inside source also said that Nicki is taking a "mental health" break from the "toxic nature" of social media as she focuses on her family. Indeed, the "Super Bass" spitter has been noticeably absent from her social media platforms in recent weeks.

Nicki last posted on Instagram on November 14. At the time, she posted a video of her thanking the Barbz a.k.a. her fans after taking home Best Hip-Hop Artist and Best Song for "Super Freaky Girl" on 2022 MTV EMA's.

In the comments section, many started wondering why Nicki hasn't posted anything since. Even when she turned 40 on December 8, she posted nothing on her social media platforms.

"mamas it's been a month are you okay??" one person asked, with another saying, "Ms.nicki been quiet for too long lately wya ?" A third fan commented, "nicki what's going on ? we miss you [crying emoji]." Someone else said, "Are u alive because we have not seen you in ages and we are panicking.." A separate person wrote, "Where are you,my queen?"

Nicki is already a mom to 2-year-old son Papa Bear. Back in September, she threw a minion-themed birthday party for her little boy. She later turned to her Instagram feed to share cute moments from the bash. Alongside the adorable family photos, she wrote, "On 9/30/22 you turned 2. #PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You're perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always."

