 

Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos to Celebrate New Year

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Dubbing 2022 'one of the best years yet,' the 'Shotgun Wedding' actress posts an Instagram reel recapping some of the best moments throughout the past year.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez certainly made tons of good memories in 2022. As she celebrated her first New Year's Eve since marrying Ben Affleck, the singer/actress took a look back at their wedding in a clip to welcome the new year.

On Sunday, January 1, the 53-year-old celebrated the new year by posting an Instagram reel recapping some of the best moments throughout 2022, which she dubbed "one of the best years yet." Among those highlights were her two summer weddings with "The Town" actor.

The clip captured several loving moments between the superstar couple, including peeks into their wedding planning process. Following their April engagement, J.Lo was seen trying on a veil. She looked emotional when looking at sketches of their wedding outfits.

Later in July, the couple tied the knot in a private Las Vegas ceremony. A look at the moment showed the "On the Floor" hitmaker donning a lace corseted gown with long sleeves and column skirt, and Ben sporting a white jacket and black pants while they're sitting on a pink convertible.

They followed up the Las Vegas wedding with a bigger celebration with her family and friends in August in Georgia. For the second wedding, the Jlo Beauty founder wore a glam backless halter dress with a plunging neckline adorned with flowers. She paired the flared gown with a short veil that framed her face in an old Hollywood-evoking style.

Meanwhile, the "Triple Frontier" star sported a white tuxedo jacket and black pants with a black bow tie. He stared lovingly at his bride, standing with his arm wrapped around her.

"I cannot wait for all that's to come next year …," J.Lo additionally wrote in the caption. "#HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow."

In another video, J.Lo also gave a peek into how she spent the New Year's Eve. She was seen wearing a plunging red dress with black skirt while holding a glass. "Happy new year!" she simply captioned it.

