Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death
Previously, sources familiar with the former Three 6 Mafia rapper's death scene insisted narcotics were found on her body and that a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to be at play.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - New details surrounding Gangsta Boo's mysterious death have emerged as fans and friends alike process her unexpected passing. Now, the former Three 6 Mafia rapper's family denies foul play in her death.

In a newly aired interview with WREG Memphis, the family of the late 43-year-old raptress said she didn't die "as a result of foul play," and her close friend Delmar Lawrence said she had so many plans in the works for 2023. "She loved what she wanted to do, she had so many plans, so many dreams about what she wanted to do for 2023. I mean she told me about 'em 3 days ago," Delmar told the outlet.

Delmar further shared that the pioneering Memphis rapper had become depressed right before her death. "She lost her father and that was a very big blow for her," he continued. "She was a daddy's girl and it was many nights I prayed with her and just talked her through her grief."

"So, I'm glad to know she's at peace," Delmar went on saying. He added, "The world only knew her gift. They didn't know her heart, and she had the biggest heart and loved very hard, and her friends and family who know her they know that."

Gangsta Boo passed away on Sunday, January 1. According to reports, the rap artist was found dead around 4:00 P.M. local time in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Previously, sources familiar with Gangsta Boo's death scene insisted narcotics were found on her body and that a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to be at play. It's said that the police are launching an official investigation.

Gangsta Boo's death was confirmed by her label-mate DJ Paul K.O.M., who posted a photo of her deejaying in tribute. Paul's Instagram post was flooded with condolences, with rapper 2 Chainz commenting, "Mannnn [crying face emoji]." Lil Jon also chimed in, "MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO. REST WELL QUENN [folded hands emoji]."

Also mourning her death was her former collaborator GloRilla and fellow rappers Drake and Snoop Dogg. Big Glo referred to Gangsta Boo as the Queen of Memphis and went on to reveal some of the messages the late rapper sent her.

"I normally don't post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo," Glo wrote. The messages date back to mid-2021 and include compliments from Gangsta Boo saying, "U smashing Glo. Fr. As a pioneer of Memphis female rap, I love to see this. No1 came since me and Chat. Go off Mane! Xo."

Drake posted an old photo of the late rhymer and a friend on his Instagram Story. As an illustration of his feelings, he wrote, "Rest in heaven Gangsta Boo." As for Snoop, he said, "She blessed u R. I. P. Boo."

In a statement, Gangsta Boo's mother, Veronica Mitchell, called her daughter's death "untimely" and requested privacy for her and her family. "The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell. The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one," she said.

