 

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' singer wishes she could show her new diamond ring to her late mother after receiving the rock from Alexander 'AE' Edwards on Christmas Day.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cher wanted to show her late mother the massive ring she was given at Christmas by her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards. Receiving the gift made the singer miss actress and singer Georgia Holt, who died on December 10 aged 96.

"Woke up Min ago, and 1st thing... B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought... I Need 2 Run To Moms and Show Her my ring... she Loves Diamonds. Before I realized it.. I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite. We were telling Stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN... Ok.. a few tears (sic)," Cher tweeted on Monday, December 26.

Cher showed off her new sparkler on Christmas Day - sparking rumours she was engaged to her 36-year-old lover. She tweeted alongside a picture of record producer Alexander holding a jewellery box, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E," before later telling fans she posted the image to show off her boyfriend's "cool" nails, which had been given a black manicure with green details.

Cher has defended her and Alexander's 40-year age gap and relationship by insisting they love each other. In November, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer said they "kiss like teenagers" and has declared, "Love doesn't know math, it sees." She added earlier this month, "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great… and I think he's quite handsome."

The couple first made headlines in November when they were photographed after a dinner date in Los Angeles holding hands. Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, when they had a 16-year age gap. She has also been married twice, to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 - and shares sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, with the late musicians respectively.

Alexander has dated Amber Rose and had son Slash, three, with the model in October 2019.

