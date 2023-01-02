Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Cover Images/Tony Forte/Media Punch Celebrity

The 'Growing Up Hip Hop' and his rapper father finally settle their issues weeks after the former slammed his dad for neglecting his child's mental health struggles and being greedy.

AceShowbiz - Romeo Miller Lil' Romeo and Master P have finally moved on from their drama. Announcing that he and his rapper father have ended their feud for good, the TV personality shared a photo of the two from their reunion.

Alongside the Saturday, December 31 Instagram post, the 33-year-old wrote, "In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes." He added, "Noah was mocked for building the boat, Jairus showed us that sometimes we have to be willing to walk through the dead places so that God could show us how he can use every situation, no one ever thought little David could defeat the giant, and we all know the mistreatment of Jesus."

"My point, I’m willing to fall on my sword for mines! It was never about parent vs child, or this false narrative or that, it was about doing whatever had to be done for the growth of my family," he added. "Today, December 31st, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides. The good, the bad, and the ugly."

"No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from," the emcee further noted. "What a way to close the year! Vivre (live) l'amour (love) et pardonner (forgive). #ForTyty."

Master P also shared the same image on her own page. He captioned it, "Happy New Years 2023 is all about 'Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead.. Pressing toward the Goal' Philippians 3:13 As a parent, I’m growing, taking self-accountability and educating my family and the next generation. Love takes growth and forgiveness. Seek God first, and everything else will fall into place. @romeomiller and to all of my kids We All We Got!"

The back-and-forth between Master P and Romeo began after the latter accused his dad of neglecting his own child's mental health struggles while addressing DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss' suicide. The "Growing Up Hip Hop" alum also called out his father for being greedy.

