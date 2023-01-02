 

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud
Cover Images/Tony Forte/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'Growing Up Hip Hop' and his rapper father finally settle their issues weeks after the former slammed his dad for neglecting his child's mental health struggles and being greedy.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Romeo Miller Lil' Romeo and Master P have finally moved on from their drama. Announcing that he and his rapper father have ended their feud for good, the TV personality shared a photo of the two from their reunion.

Alongside the Saturday, December 31 Instagram post, the 33-year-old wrote, "In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes." He added, "Noah was mocked for building the boat, Jairus showed us that sometimes we have to be willing to walk through the dead places so that God could show us how he can use every situation, no one ever thought little David could defeat the giant, and we all know the mistreatment of Jesus."

"My point, I’m willing to fall on my sword for mines! It was never about parent vs child, or this false narrative or that, it was about doing whatever had to be done for the growth of my family," he added. "Today, December 31st, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides. The good, the bad, and the ugly."

"No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from," the emcee further noted. "What a way to close the year! Vivre (live) l'amour (love) et pardonner (forgive). #ForTyty."

  Editors' Pick

Master P also shared the same image on her own page. He captioned it, "Happy New Years 2023 is all about 'Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead.. Pressing toward the Goal' Philippians 3:13 As a parent, I’m growing, taking self-accountability and educating my family and the next generation. Love takes growth and forgiveness. Seek God first, and everything else will fall into place. @romeomiller and to all of my kids We All We Got!"

The back-and-forth between Master P and Romeo began after the latter accused his dad of neglecting his own child's mental health struggles while addressing DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss' suicide. The "Growing Up Hip Hop" alum also called out his father for being greedy.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Lost Battle With Cancer

Nina Agdal Makes Logan Paul Romance Instagram Official With PDA-Filled Pics
Related Posts
Romeo Miller Slams Dad Master P for His Greed, Claims He's Finally Getting Paid From Rap Snacks

Romeo Miller Slams Dad Master P for His Greed, Claims He's Finally Getting Paid From Rap Snacks

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Offers First Look at Newborn Daughter

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Doubles Down on Support for Dad Master P Amid Family Drama

Romeo Miller Doubles Down on Support for Dad Master P Amid Family Drama

Latest News
Nina Agdal Makes Logan Paul Romance Instagram Official With PDA-Filled Pics
  • Jan 02, 2023

Nina Agdal Makes Logan Paul Romance Instagram Official With PDA-Filled Pics

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud
  • Jan 02, 2023

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Lost Battle With Cancer
  • Jan 02, 2023

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Lost Battle With Cancer

Foo Fighters to Continue Performing as 'Different Band' After Taylor Hawkins' Death
  • Jan 02, 2023

Foo Fighters to Continue Performing as 'Different Band' After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Daniella Monet Ties the Knot With Andrew Gardner After Five-Year Engagement
  • Jan 02, 2023

Daniella Monet Ties the Knot With Andrew Gardner After Five-Year Engagement

Sara Bareilles Gets Engaged to Joe Tippett After Five Years of Dating
  • Jan 02, 2023

Sara Bareilles Gets Engaged to Joe Tippett After Five Years of Dating

Most Read
Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds
Celebrity

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Pool Pics With Son Ben After Belated Christmas Celebration

Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Kicking Man Out of Chat Room

Doja Cat Receives Death Threat After Kicking Man Out of Chat Room

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Steven Tyler's Accuser Issues Statement After Filing Lawsuit Over 1970s Sexual Assault Incident

Steven Tyler's Accuser Issues Statement After Filing Lawsuit Over 1970s Sexual Assault Incident

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Admits He Didn't Harm Her or Their Daugther After His Arrest

Gervonta Davis' BM Vanessa Admits He Didn't Harm Her or Their Daugther After His Arrest

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More