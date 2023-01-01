10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast

Pexels/Capture Blinks TV

In preparation for the countdown to 2023, let's take a look back at these embarrassing and gasp-inducing moments of all time during the live broadcast of New Year's Eve.

AceShowbiz - 2023 is getting closer! On December 31 evening, major broadcast and cable news networks will begin airing programs aimed at celebrating the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, including Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest as well as CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Interestingly, New Year's Eve celebrations almost always feature remarkable moments. Ahead of the countdown to 2023, let's relive some of the most cringeworthy moments from New Year's Eve broadcasts over the years.

1. Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Sharing Stage After Their 2008 Split Instagram Nothing is worse than running into your ex, having to stand next to them and acting like everything is fine during a live TV broadcast. That's what Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas had to deal with during the broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Taylor and Joe, who briefly dated from July to October of 2008, were both scheduled to perform at the event to ring in 2009. After performing their own separate sets, they had to share the stage together following weeks of bad blood aired in public. The moment was incredibly awkward for the "All Too Well" hitmaker and the Jonas Brothers member.

2. Kathy Griffin Stripping Down to Her Bra in 2011 Instagram Kathy Griffin delivered a New Year's surprise to the crowd in New York's Times Square and many viewers at home during CNN's New Year's Eve Show on December 31, 2011. The "Pulp Fiction" star stunned everyone, including her co-host Anderson Cooper by stripping down to her bra and underwear. "Oh, my Lord," Anderson first exclaimed as the camera panned back, revealing Kathy’s new look. "Are you frickin’ kidding me," Anderson asked multiple times before telling viewers that he didn’t know she was planning to remove her clothes. Kathy tried to explain the prank by comparing her skimpy state to the event’s performer Lady GaGa. "I was inspired," she insisted. However, Anderson wasn’t having it and held up a "No Nudity" sign while Kathy argued that she wasn’t nude and called the broadcaster a "big square who won’t let me have any fun."

3. Jamie Kennedy's Disastrous Countdown in 2013 KDOC "First Night" 2013 New Year's countdown appears to be remembered by many as the worst new year countdown of all time. The event, which was riddled by technical errors, f-bombs, missed cues and dead air, was hosted by Jamie Kennedy. So thorough was the chaos that even the countdown to midnight was off by 10 seconds. One of the few videos of the event, which also featured appearances from Macy Gray and Shannon Elizabeth, surfaced online begins with the broadcast appearing to return from a commercial break and no one, including Jamie, was told they were live. At one point, a woman in the background of the camera mocked comedian Stu Stone. At another, the camera held for 40 seconds on a confused-looking Jamie, while audio of two men's rather vulgar conversation was accidentally broadcast.

4. Don Lemon Getting His Ear Pierced in 2016 CNN Don Lemon ended 2016 with a memorable yet bizarre act. While hosting CNN's New Year's Eve event in New Orleans alongside Brooke Baldwin, Don got his left ear pierced after taking a few shots of tequila. "If this hurts I'm gonna be so mad," Don said before a tattoo artist pierced his ear. He added, "Don't get blood on the jacket. It goes back to Brooks Brothers." On January 1, 2017, he uploaded a photo of his new jewelry, a small fleur-de-lis, on his ear. "This happened #cnnye," he captioned the picture.

5. Jenny McCarthy Twerking Around NYPD in 2013 ABC Jenny McCarthy is widely known for her antics but in 2013 she took it to the next level. The former "The View" co-host shocked people as she performed an impromptu twerk session on some New York Police Department cops, who obviously looked confused, during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. One year earlier, "The Masked Singer" former host garnered attention for sharing a special New Year's Eve kiss with a police officer. "I just happened to be standing with that hot cop," she explained about the smooch.

6. Britney Spears' 'Cringey' Lip Sync in 2017 Instagram No one will deny that Britney Spears is a certified pop princess but her fans made it very clear on social media that they were disappointed in her lip-syncing, especially after her performance at 2017's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Performing live from AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Britney sang "Work B***h" and "Toxic" before and after the iconic ball dropped in Times Square. A bunch of audience members quickly dragged her over the obvious "cringey" lip-sync, with many pointing out that still had gum in her mouth when she performed on stage.

7. Miley Cyrus and Ryan Seacrest Locking Lips in 2013 Cover Images/Roger Wong Kissing our partners at midnight on New Year's Eve is a long-held tradition, but Miley Cyrus might find it a little too mainstream. When ringing in 2014, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker decided to share a passionate kiss with Ryan Seacrest. At first, though, Miley feared her steamy lip-lock with the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve host had somehow evaded the cameras. "They missed our New Years kiss," she tweeted in the wee hours of January 1, 2014, adding emojis of a crying cat and a pair of lips. Ryan retweeted Miley, adding glibly, "oops :/." But fortunately, the magical moment was captured. Miley then tweeted the photo of the pair kissing, writing, "Yay!!!! They caught our NY midnight kiss! Happy New Years @RyanSeacrest & thank you for having me."

8. Mariah Carey's Epic Fail 2016 Performance Associated Press Mariah Carey had a ball dropped on her on New Year's Eve in the middle of New York City's Times Square. Though it wasn't in the way most would expect. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hitmaker fumbled her way through awkward performances, closing out Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest and 2016, on a sour note. Sound problems plagued Mariah's appearance, beginning with her take on the New Year's Eve classic "Auld Lang Syne". It didn't get better as Mariah paused her performance to tell the audience, "We didn't have a [sound] check for this song, so we'll just say it went to No. 1 and that's what it is, okay?" before adding, "Well, Happy New Year! We can't hear, but I'll just get through the moment." Visibly frustrated, she walked around the stage, pausing and motioning for her earpiece. "Put these monitors on, please," she pleaded with the production crew.

9. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's 2017 Awkward Banter Cover Images/Adam Nemser CNN's New Year's Eve program was somewhat lackluster in 2017. During the 2017-2018 broadcast, Andy Cohen joined Anderson Cooper to ring in the New Year but they had awkward banter during the show. At the time, "The Real Housewives" producer introduced shots "at the top of every hour." While social media users always poked fun at Anderson's facial expressions when he attempted to down the tequila, Andy's drunken antics made waves on the Internet. More recently, following news of CNN's NYE alcohol ban, Andy vowed that he and Anderson "are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year's Eve." He further said, "We aren't drinking, but we're going to have a BLAST!"

10. Mayor Bloomberg and Lady GaGa's Awkward Kiss in 2011 Instagram In addition to Miley Cyrus, Lady GaGa chose someone special to be kissed on New Year's Eve. In a true New York City pairing, the singer/actress and Mayor Michael Bloomberg shared a smooch in front of billions as they brought the nearly 12,000-pound New Year's ball down to start 2012. It was a delightful peck that provided the highlight of what was a bizarre sight, with the pop star in her sequined mask and the mayor in a sweater embroidered with the American flag. When asked about the kiss seen around the world, Bloomberg said, "First, Lady GaGa is very charming, she's a young lady who grew up and went to school here in New York City, she is obviously a great entertainer." His honor was not let off the hook that easily as he also admitted to reporters it was "fun" dancing with and kissing the "Poker Face" hitmaker.

