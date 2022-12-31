 

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The mother of four has started to drink booze again and 'stay out a little bit later' when hanging out with her friends following her divorce from Kanye West.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has begun to drink alcohol and "stay out a little bit later." The 42-year-old reality star - who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West - believes it is time for her to "let loose a little bit" because she's always so busy juggling work, her family commitments, and studying to be a lawyer so she has introduced new vices to her life.

"I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol. I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit," Kim said to Gwyneth Paltrow on the actress' Goop podcast.

Asked why she had made the change, Kim explained, "Cause why not, you know? I just feel like I work a lot and I focus… all day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN."

"I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before."

  Editors' Pick

"The Kardashians" star favours tequila when she does go out, but doesn't overindulge. She said, "It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila. I have two shots and I'm like so good. It's been fun."

Kim's comments come four years after friends revealed she was "not a partier" and she and her sisters don't like drinking in case they "lose control." A source previously said, "She drinks here and there, but mostly abstains. She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone's birthday, but it's rare."

Another pal added, "She's not a partier and it's just not part of her life. Occasionally she'll have a drink, but she really doesn't like the taste of alcohol. None of the sisters do - and none of them go really crazy."

"They're very conscious of their image, Kim especially. They don't like to lose control. Kim definitely had her years of partying, especially around the time she was friends with Paris. She also used to go to clubs every night of the week. Her life is completely different now."

You can share this post!

You might also like

10 Musicians to Look Out for in 2023

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs

Kim Kardashian Lands in Hot Water Over Video of Her Dogs

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Kim Kardashian Reveals North's Strict TikTok Rules Amid Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reveals North's Strict TikTok Rules Amid Co-Parenting Struggles With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters Following Photoshop Accusations

Latest News
Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment
  • Dec 31, 2022

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel
  • Dec 31, 2022

Ron Howard Confirms Han Solo Movie Is Unlikely to Get Sequel

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child
  • Dec 31, 2022

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Paris Hilton Releases Upgraded Version of 'Stars Are Blind'

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses
  • Dec 31, 2022

Kate Hudson 'Cancels' Dane Cook as She Ranks Her On-Screen Kisses

Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial
  • Dec 31, 2022

Courtney Love Insists Brad Pitt Had Her Fired from 'Fight Club' Despite Source's Denial

Most Read
Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split
Celebrity

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs

Barack Obama's Wife Michelle Confesses Raising Little 'Terrorist' Kids Put Marriage Under Strain

Barack Obama's Wife Michelle Confesses Raising Little 'Terrorist' Kids Put Marriage Under Strain

Chrisean Rock's Brother Mookie Arrested, Slapped With Attempted Murder Charge

Chrisean Rock's Brother Mookie Arrested, Slapped With Attempted Murder Charge

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times

Tory Lanez's Call to Kelsey After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Hears Him Apologizing Multiple Times