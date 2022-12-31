 

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment
The back-and-forth on Twitter starts after the Lousiana rapper seemingly feels offended with the 'Crank That' emcee's claim during Instagram Live that he's 'one of the last straight rappers in the game.'

  Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) got into an online back-and-forth over the former's controversial comment about gay rappers. The exchanges between the two rap stars took place after Boosie appeared to be offended with Soulja claiming during Instagram Live that he's "one of the last straight rappers in the game."

Slamming the "Pretty Boy Swag" emcee, Boosie wrote on Twitter on Friday, December 30, "EVERYBODY AINT GAY @souljaboy." The "Wipe Me Down" rapper continued, "U KNOW WHO STAND ON BUIZNESS FOR THE REAL GANGSTERS #boosiebadazz CANT LET U SAY THAT MY N***A U KNOW IM [100 emoji] MY G #onbleek."

Upon catching wind of the post, Soulja didn't hesitate to clap back. Writing back to the Baton Rouge icon, the "Crank That" spitter tweeted, "I said what I said. You know what I meant. You wanna do something? I say what the f**k I want to. Didn't you let a n***a just b***h u on a diss track? U ain't stand on S**t n***a."

In a follow-up tweet, Draco went on to say, "I feel like @BOOSIEOFFICIAL don't even like me b***h don't call my phone."

Later on that day, the two appeared to have squashed their beef as Boosie tweeted back to Soulja with a laughing emoji, "U JOCIN BRA. I AINT F**KING WITH YOU TODAY. HELLNA." The Louisiana native added in a separate post, "N ANY N***A SAY MY NAME I SNAPBACK EVERTY TIME no [cap] U ON ONE TODAY."

Soulja also extended an olive branch as he responded, "U know I f*k wit u OG, but I'll crash out. Let's just keep it koo and get this money." He continued, "Lol I know OG. I just expected you to go harder. But u see me. Say my name I respond too. We def know u not gay Boosie come on now."

During his Instagram Live on Thursday, Soulja made the initial comments while seemingly firing a series of subliminal shots at NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again). Even though he didn't name names, Soulja shaded an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him "gay."

"I'm one of the last straight rappers in the game, n****. Everybody gay, n***a," Soulja said at the time. "We promoting beef. We promoting violence. We not painting our fingernails, n***a."

