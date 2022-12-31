 

Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her

Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her
Instagram
Celebrity

The former contestant of 'Dancing with the Stars', who shares three children with husband Erick Decker, also makes it clear that she and her spouse are so proud of their three children.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jessie James Decker couldn't care less about the recent backlash against her. When speaking about the criticism over her kids' abs, the "I Still Love You" singer said it "doesn't bother" her.

"I don't know that I ever think too deep into it," the 34-year-old shared in an interview with Fox News Digital. "It comes with the territory. But I feel like I know what a great mom I am, and I know my truth. So, it doesn't bother me."

Asked about her family's reaction to the criticism, Jessie claimed, "We tune out the noise." The musician went on to note that she and her husband Erick Decker are "proud of" their three kids, sons Forrest Bradley, 4, and Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose.

  Editors' Pick

The "[Dancing with the Stars]" alum came under fire after sharing photos from her family's Thanksgiving getaway in Mexico in November. In the pics, the kids were seen posing adorably in their swimming suits.

Fans, however, were more focused on Jessie's children and their "ripped" bodies. "That doesn't look right … Sorry, not sorry," one Instagram user commented underneath the post. Some others suggested that Jessie heavily edited the pic, while another user called them "strange."

In response to the comments, Jessie fired back, "From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should." She added, "It's unkind."

"It's a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is 'weird,' " she wrote in response to another commenter. In another comment, the "Just Jessie" author sarcastically responded, "Surely this is an app but I don't see anyone saying as much. Yeah I used an 'ab' app on my small children wtf."

You can share this post!

You might also like

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Caught Locking Lips During Miami Trip
Related Posts
Jessie James Decker Slams Trolls After Being Accused of Photoshopping Abs on Her Kids

Jessie James Decker Slams Trolls After Being Accused of Photoshopping Abs on Her Kids

Jessie James Decker's 4-Year-Old Son Accidentally Posts Naked Pics of Dad Eric

Jessie James Decker's 4-Year-Old Son Accidentally Posts Naked Pics of Dad Eric

Jessie James Decker Gushes About Husband Eric's Sculpted Body When Sharing His Nude

Jessie James Decker Gushes About Husband Eric's Sculpted Body When Sharing His Nude

Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her Toned Physique After Firing Back at 'Disgusting' Body Shamers

Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her Toned Physique After Firing Back at 'Disgusting' Body Shamers

Latest News
Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her
  • Dec 31, 2022

Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her

'Days of Our Lives' Gives Jennifer Aniston's Late Dad 'Sunset' Sendoff in Final Appearance on Show
  • Dec 31, 2022

'Days of Our Lives' Gives Jennifer Aniston's Late Dad 'Sunset' Sendoff in Final Appearance on Show

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Caught Locking Lips During Miami Trip
  • Dec 31, 2022

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Caught Locking Lips During Miami Trip

Kate Hudson Torn Between Whether to Have Lavish or Low-Key Wedding With Fiance
  • Dec 31, 2022

Kate Hudson Torn Between Whether to Have Lavish or Low-Key Wedding With Fiance

Cheryl Burke Says 2022 'Did Everything It Could to Try and Break' Her Following Divorce
  • Dec 31, 2022

Cheryl Burke Says 2022 'Did Everything It Could to Try and Break' Her Following Divorce

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Most Read
Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud