 

Vogue Williams Has No Plan to Add Another Baby as She Finds Things 'Hard' With Her Youngest Kid

Vogue Williams Has No Plan to Add Another Baby as She Finds Things 'Hard' With Her Youngest Kid
Instagram
Celebrity

The 2015 winner of 'Bear Grylls: Mission Survive' rules out expanding her family of five as she is struggling with her youngest child who doesn't sleep well.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Vogue Williams is done having baby. The 37-year-old model - who shares Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and Otto, eight months, with husband Spencer Matthews - has been finding things "hard" with her youngest child because he doesn't sleep very well so she's now having second thoughts about her original dream of having four kids.

"Otto is adorable - so sweet - but he does not sleep," she said. "I ended up sleeping with him on my chest, and I never do that," she added, recalling how he woke six times a night during their recent family holiday to St. Barts.

"I hate being one of those people who whines about sleep deprivation but God it's hard. So while I used to be, 'Yes, we'll have four', I now think maybe three is a really good number."

  Editors' Pick

Next year, Vogue and her friend Joanne McNally will be taking their podcast, "My Therapist Ghosted Me" on tour, but they have carefully planned the dates so they won't be away from home for more than "two nights, maximum three, at a time."

Vogue explained, "I like waking up with the kids, having breakfast with them, taking them up to put them to bed. There'll be times I won't be able to do that, but I've worked it so I'll still get a lot of time with them."

Although Gigi is only two, she's already trying to "steal" her mother's make-up. Vogue laughed in a recent interview, "Gigi is such a girlie girl. She goes around with her handbag on her arm and is always stealing my make-up and trying my shoes on."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Robbie Williams Explains How He Ruined Any Chance of Dating His 'Crush of All Crushes' Kylie Minogue

Caprice Bourret Listed '87 Qualities' of Her Ideal Man and Husband Ty Comfort Matched Them All
Related Posts
Vogue Williams Finds It 'Wholesome' to Spend Time With Family in Place With No Phone Signal

Vogue Williams Finds It 'Wholesome' to Spend Time With Family in Place With No Phone Signal

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Welcome Third Son, Reveal His Name

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Welcome Third Son, Reveal His Name

Vogue Williams Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Vogue Williams Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Vogue Williams Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Vogue Williams Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Latest News
Anthony Hopkins Recalls Almost Losing His Life to Alcohol as He Marks 47 Years of Sobriety
  • Dec 31, 2022

Anthony Hopkins Recalls Almost Losing His Life to Alcohol as He Marks 47 Years of Sobriety

Eva Mendes Closes Out 2022 With New Hair Transformation
  • Dec 31, 2022

Eva Mendes Closes Out 2022 With New Hair Transformation

Caprice Bourret Listed '87 Qualities' of Her Ideal Man and Husband Ty Comfort Matched Them All
  • Dec 31, 2022

Caprice Bourret Listed '87 Qualities' of Her Ideal Man and Husband Ty Comfort Matched Them All

Peta Murgatroyd Mourns Death of Her 'Greatest' Father Derek in Heartbreaking Tribute
  • Dec 31, 2022

Peta Murgatroyd Mourns Death of Her 'Greatest' Father Derek in Heartbreaking Tribute

Vogue Williams Has No Plan to Add Another Baby as She Finds Things 'Hard' With Her Youngest Kid
  • Dec 31, 2022

Vogue Williams Has No Plan to Add Another Baby as She Finds Things 'Hard' With Her Youngest Kid

Robbie Williams Explains How He Ruined Any Chance of Dating His 'Crush of All Crushes' Kylie Minogue
  • Dec 31, 2022

Robbie Williams Explains How He Ruined Any Chance of Dating His 'Crush of All Crushes' Kylie Minogue

Most Read
Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi
Celebrity

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him