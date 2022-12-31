Vogue Williams Has No Plan to Add Another Baby as She Finds Things 'Hard' With Her Youngest Kid

Instagram Celebrity

The 2015 winner of 'Bear Grylls: Mission Survive' rules out expanding her family of five as she is struggling with her youngest child who doesn't sleep well.

AceShowbiz - Vogue Williams is done having baby. The 37-year-old model - who shares Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and Otto, eight months, with husband Spencer Matthews - has been finding things "hard" with her youngest child because he doesn't sleep very well so she's now having second thoughts about her original dream of having four kids.

"Otto is adorable - so sweet - but he does not sleep," she said. "I ended up sleeping with him on my chest, and I never do that," she added, recalling how he woke six times a night during their recent family holiday to St. Barts.

"I hate being one of those people who whines about sleep deprivation but God it's hard. So while I used to be, 'Yes, we'll have four', I now think maybe three is a really good number."

Next year, Vogue and her friend Joanne McNally will be taking their podcast, "My Therapist Ghosted Me" on tour, but they have carefully planned the dates so they won't be away from home for more than "two nights, maximum three, at a time."

Vogue explained, "I like waking up with the kids, having breakfast with them, taking them up to put them to bed. There'll be times I won't be able to do that, but I've worked it so I'll still get a lot of time with them."

Although Gigi is only two, she's already trying to "steal" her mother's make-up. Vogue laughed in a recent interview, "Gigi is such a girlie girl. She goes around with her handbag on her arm and is always stealing my make-up and trying my shoes on."

