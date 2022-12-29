 

Vogue Williams Finds It 'Wholesome' to Spend Time With Family in Place With No Phone Signal

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star is happy to spend holidays with her husband and their children in the countryside and do a lot of outdoorsy activities with them.

AceShowbiz - Vogue Williams is glad to be having a "peaceful" festive break. The 37-year-old model is delighted to be with her husband Spencer Matthews and their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and eight-month-old Otto at Glen Affric, the former "Made in Chelsea" star's dad's Highlands estate until the new year because they're getting some much-needed "wholesome" family time.

"I'm thrilled because it's so peaceful there and that's just what we need. There's no phone signal unless you're in the house and the nearest pub is an hour's drive away. We go for walks, go horse riding, the kids feed the chickens - it's really wholesome," she said.

"Both Spenny and I have had really busy years work-wise. We've had builders in renovating our house and it's been full on. We're looking forward to switching off and having all that time with the kids - even if that means we'll be way more tired than if we were working."

Vogue's sister Amber has also joined the family break and the "My Therapist Ghosted Me" star is thrilled her own children show signs of sharing a similar close bond to theirs. She said in a recent interview, "We've always been the best of friends and I love it that Theodore and Gigi are too."

"They play together so well and they're both so sweet with Otto, so even though we are in the absolute throes of having three very young children, we keep reminding ourselves that it'll be worth it when they're slightly older."

