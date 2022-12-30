 

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest
Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG
Movie

After the former kickboxer was busted for human trafficking, many have compared the social media personality's arrest to the 'Knives Out' saga's intricate plot.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - The buzz surrounding Andrew Tate's arrest may be benefiting "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in one way or another. As many have been speculating what the third film could bring, fans compared the "Knives Out" saga's intricate plot to the influencer's arrest.

Some pointed out the social media personality's Twitter exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg prior to the arrest, which culminated in Tate sharing a lengthy response video. Words are the authorities were able to locate Tate from a local pizza box shown in the video, a specific clue that many have compared to a detail in a "Knives Out" film.

One of the people weighing on it was "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler. "and after all the amazing work she'd done for the environment, greta thunberg would go on to win the nobel peace prize for *checks notes* indirectly sending andrew tate to jail," she tweeted on Thursday, December 29.

The 21-year-old actress also proposed to Johnson an idea for "Knives Out 3" based on Tate's arrest. "make this movie next," she added in a separate tweet.

But "Glass Onion" director Rian Johnson appears to be not that thrilled with the comparisons between his films and Tate's alleged real-life crime. In response to the Golden Globe winner's request for his take on Tate's case, the filmmaker tweeted a confused emoticon with a photo of Dave Bautista's character Duke Cody in "Glass Onion", a fictional social media influencer and men's rights activist whom some fans have already compared to Tate.

  Editors' Pick

Rian Johnson and Rachel Zegler's Tweets

Rian Johnson responded to Rachel Zegler's request to make 'Knives Out 3' based on Andrew Tate's arrest.

Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were busted for human sex trafficking on Thursday, December 29 in Pipera, Romania. According to reports, the British former kickboxer and his brother have been under investigation since the spring of this year. They have been accused of kidnapping two young girls, one who is an American citizen and the other who is Romanian, in their villa in the town of Voluntari.

Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed in a statement that cops raided five homes tied to four suspects as part of an investigation into organized crime, human trafficking and rape.

While it did not name the suspects, it described them as two Romanian citizens and two British citizens, who allegedly kept at least six women captive in houses surrounding Bucharest, where they were sexually assaulted and forced to produce pornography for social media under threats of violence.

The suspects are accused of threatening the women with "physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts)."

Following his arrest, Tate's rep issued a statement to the Daily Mirror which said that the 36-year-old "will always assist and help" the authorities. "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained. However, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can," the spokesperson added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More

Luis Ruelas Reacts to Accusations He Gave Teresa Giudice's Daughters Fake Cartier Bracelets

Related Posts
Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title

Rian Johnson 'P***** Off' by 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Title

Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'

Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'

Rian Johnson Feels Honored to Direct Late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim in 'Knives Out 2'

Rian Johnson Feels Honored to Direct Late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim in 'Knives Out 2'

Janelle Monae Calls Her 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Character 'Dream Role'

Janelle Monae Calls Her 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Character 'Dream Role'

Latest News
Soulja Boy Appears to Take a Jab at NBA YoungBoy's 'Stop the Violence' Movement: You're Too Soft
  • Dec 30, 2022

Soulja Boy Appears to Take a Jab at NBA YoungBoy's 'Stop the Violence' Movement: You're Too Soft

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry
  • Dec 30, 2022

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry

Luis Ruelas Reacts to Accusations He Gave Teresa Giudice's Daughters Fake Cartier Bracelets
  • Dec 30, 2022

Luis Ruelas Reacts to Accusations He Gave Teresa Giudice's Daughters Fake Cartier Bracelets

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest
  • Dec 30, 2022

'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More
  • Dec 30, 2022

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More

YFN Lucci Denies Being Summoned to Testify in Young Thug's RICO Case
  • Dec 30, 2022

YFN Lucci Denies Being Summoned to Testify in Young Thug's RICO Case

Most Read
Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'
Movie

Rian Johnson Killed Luke Skywalker in Hopes to Give 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 'a Hell of Ending'

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain

Daniel Craig Confused by Fans' Obsession With Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Jumper

Daniel Craig Confused by Fans' Obsession With Chris Evans' 'Knives Out' Jumper

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

Olivia Colman Left Red-Faced During 'Empire of Light' Sex Scene

Olivia Colman Left Red-Faced During 'Empire of Light' Sex Scene

Brad Pitt Insists Streaming Services Are 'Absolute Positive' for Movie Industry

Brad Pitt Insists Streaming Services Are 'Absolute Positive' for Movie Industry

Daisy Edgar-Jones Hired Special Coach to Get Rid of Her 'Britishness' for New Movie

Daisy Edgar-Jones Hired Special Coach to Get Rid of Her 'Britishness' for New Movie

Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'

Kate Hudson Jokes She Only Had Cucumber Ahead of Filming Bikini Scenes in 'Knives Out 2'

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons