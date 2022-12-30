'Glass Onion' Director Responds to Request for 'Knives Out 3' Based on Andrew Tate's Arrest

Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG Movie

After the former kickboxer was busted for human trafficking, many have compared the social media personality's arrest to the 'Knives Out' saga's intricate plot.

AceShowbiz - The buzz surrounding Andrew Tate's arrest may be benefiting "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in one way or another. As many have been speculating what the third film could bring, fans compared the "Knives Out" saga's intricate plot to the influencer's arrest.

Some pointed out the social media personality's Twitter exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg prior to the arrest, which culminated in Tate sharing a lengthy response video. Words are the authorities were able to locate Tate from a local pizza box shown in the video, a specific clue that many have compared to a detail in a "Knives Out" film.

One of the people weighing on it was "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler. "and after all the amazing work she'd done for the environment, greta thunberg would go on to win the nobel peace prize for *checks notes* indirectly sending andrew tate to jail," she tweeted on Thursday, December 29.

The 21-year-old actress also proposed to Johnson an idea for "Knives Out 3" based on Tate's arrest. "make this movie next," she added in a separate tweet.

But "Glass Onion" director Rian Johnson appears to be not that thrilled with the comparisons between his films and Tate's alleged real-life crime. In response to the Golden Globe winner's request for his take on Tate's case, the filmmaker tweeted a confused emoticon with a photo of Dave Bautista's character Duke Cody in "Glass Onion", a fictional social media influencer and men's rights activist whom some fans have already compared to Tate.

Rian Johnson responded to Rachel Zegler's request to make 'Knives Out 3' based on Andrew Tate's arrest.

Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were busted for human sex trafficking on Thursday, December 29 in Pipera, Romania. According to reports, the British former kickboxer and his brother have been under investigation since the spring of this year. They have been accused of kidnapping two young girls, one who is an American citizen and the other who is Romanian, in their villa in the town of Voluntari.

Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed in a statement that cops raided five homes tied to four suspects as part of an investigation into organized crime, human trafficking and rape.

While it did not name the suspects, it described them as two Romanian citizens and two British citizens, who allegedly kept at least six women captive in houses surrounding Bucharest, where they were sexually assaulted and forced to produce pornography for social media under threats of violence.

The suspects are accused of threatening the women with "physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts)."

Following his arrest, Tate's rep issued a statement to the Daily Mirror which said that the 36-year-old "will always assist and help" the authorities. "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained. However, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can," the spokesperson added.

