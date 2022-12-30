Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day

Instagram Celebrity

Kelly Rizzo shares throwback pictures of her with late husband as she celebrates festive holiday without him for the first time after he passed away in January.



AceShowbiz - Bob Saget's widow is grateful for her memories of Christmas with the comic. Kelly Rizzo, 43, uploaded throwback Instagram photos of her with Bob on December 25 as part of a festive tribute to her former partner. "I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last," she said in a caption alongside the images.

She went on to say that their 2021 Christmas celebration was the "first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with" her family, and added, "I'm so glad we had that special time together. The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you're missing a loved one this holiday season, that you're blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through."

Kelly also said there was "no greater Christmas present" than the memories of her time with Bob, adding, "I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone. It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how thankful I am and give it back a bit over time."

Bob's body was found in January at a Florida hotel room, with his death aged 65 ruled the result of "blunt head trauma." An autopsy report showed the Grammy nominee suffered multiple fractures to his skull before his death, which was ruled an accident, most likely due to a fall.

His family said in a statement at the time, "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Along with Kelly, Bob is survived by the three grown-up children he shared with his 66-year-old former wife Sherri Kramer - Aubrey, 35, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30.

