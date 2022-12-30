 

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day
Instagram
Celebrity

Kelly Rizzo shares throwback pictures of her with late husband as she celebrates festive holiday without him for the first time after he passed away in January.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bob Saget's widow is grateful for her memories of Christmas with the comic. Kelly Rizzo, 43, uploaded throwback Instagram photos of her with Bob on December 25 as part of a festive tribute to her former partner. "I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last," she said in a caption alongside the images.

She went on to say that their 2021 Christmas celebration was the "first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with" her family, and added, "I'm so glad we had that special time together. The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you're missing a loved one this holiday season, that you're blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through."

Kelly also said there was "no greater Christmas present" than the memories of her time with Bob, adding, "I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone. It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how thankful I am and give it back a bit over time."

  Editors' Pick

Bob's body was found in January at a Florida hotel room, with his death aged 65 ruled the result of "blunt head trauma." An autopsy report showed the Grammy nominee suffered multiple fractures to his skull before his death, which was ruled an accident, most likely due to a fall.

His family said in a statement at the time, "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Along with Kelly, Bob is survived by the three grown-up children he shared with his 66-year-old former wife Sherri Kramer - Aubrey, 35, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30.

You can share this post!

You might also like

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons
Related Posts
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Marries Longtime Boyfriend 10 Months After Actor's Death

Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Marries Longtime Boyfriend 10 Months After Actor's Death

Bob Saget's Widow Pours Cold Water on Conspiracy Theories Over His Death

Bob Saget's Widow Pours Cold Water on Conspiracy Theories Over His Death

Kelly Rizzo Remembers Late Husband Bob Saget on Her 43rd Birthday

Kelly Rizzo Remembers Late Husband Bob Saget on Her 43rd Birthday

Bob Saget's Widow on Grieving Process Following His Death: 'He's Still My Husband'

Bob Saget's Widow on Grieving Process Following His Death: 'He's Still My Husband'

Latest News
Andrew Tate and His Brother Busted in Romania for Human Sex Trafficking
  • Dec 30, 2022

Andrew Tate and His Brother Busted in Romania for Human Sex Trafficking

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled
  • Dec 30, 2022

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled

'9-1-1 Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After His Passing
  • Dec 30, 2022

'9-1-1 Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After His Passing

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons
  • Dec 30, 2022

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons

Victoria Beckham Leads Celebs Tribute to Vivienne Westwood After Fashion Designer's Death at 81
  • Dec 30, 2022

Victoria Beckham Leads Celebs Tribute to Vivienne Westwood After Fashion Designer's Death at 81

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day
  • Dec 30, 2022

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos