 

Madison Beer Feels Ready to Dive Into Acting After Taking Acting Lessons

The 'As She Pleases' singer is looking forward to trying out acting while working on her new music and reveals in a new interview that her dream role is starring in a biopic.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madison Beer aspires to become an actress. The 23-year-old singer revealed she wants to branch out into acting as well although she is preparing to release her second album in 2023.

"I'm working on so many things right now but music is obviously the driving force of everything. I would love [acting]," Madison explained to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

"I've definitely been trying to work on it and be more open to it. I've done a lot of acting lessons over the years. I would love to play a more serious role. I would love to be in a biopic of some kind. I'm pretty open to whatever but I do want to act."

Meanwhile, Madison recently revealed that she's become "a lot easier" on herself after facing fierce criticism on social media earlier in her career. Madison explained, "My internal criticism I don't think is as harsh as it used to be."

"I think I'm a lot easier on myself, I've developed a really beautiful relationship with myself that I feel really lucky to have. I've been on the internet now for over ten years and I've gotten hate consistently since I joined it when I was 12."

"So I think that I had to make a decision at one point, 'am I gonna leave social media entirely and stop participating because it's not good for me? Am I gonna make that promise to myself that we're not gonna get in holes of reading comments for hours and we're not gonna engage with negativity?' "

Madison admits that setting boundaries has transformed her life. The singer - who released her debut single, "Melodies", in 2013 - told the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast, "I've had to really set boundaries that are looking out for my own wellbeing, and I think for a long time I was putting others wellbeing over myself, my fans for example, I would be like, 'Oh, I have to go on Twitter and I have to talk to everyone because they want me to.' "

"I think for me, setting those boundaries of hey, not now. And that's OK. And I'm allowed to shut off and not be present on social media."

