Barack Obama's Wife Michelle Confesses Raising Little 'Terrorist' Kids Put Marriage Under Strain

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama has opened up more about their family struggles. In a new interview, the former First Lady confessed that raising "terrorists" Malia and Sasha put her marriage under strain.

Michelle made the claims about her relationship with the former POTUS while promoting her new book "The Light We Carry" on Revolt. "People think I'm being catty for saying this, 'It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband,' " she shared. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little." Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, were 7 and 10 when their family moved into the White House after several years on the campaign trail.

"For 10 years, while we're trying to build our careers and worrying about school and who was doing what and what, I was like, 'Argh, this isn't even,' " Michelle continued. "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever. Ever. There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40. But guess what? Ten years. We've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30, it's just how you look at it. People give up, 'Five years. I can't take it.' "

Elsewhere during the candid conversation, Michelle described her two daughters as "terrorists," when they were little, stressing "they have demands." She explained, "Little kids, they're terrorists. They have demands. They don't talk. They're poor communicators. They cry all the time. They're irrational. They're needy. And you love them. And so you can't blame them, right? So you turn that ire on each other."

Michelle's confession came less than a month after netizens were buzzing on the Internet after they found out that her husband Barack once planned to divorce her but he stayed because he went broke as he lost an election in 2000. The story was actually unraveled in his 2020 memoir titled "A Promised Land".

In the memoir, Barack opened up about his and Michelle's marriage issues after their eldest daughter, Malia, was born in 1998. He explained that he was able to focus on being a father while he was at home with Malia after she was born but once his paternity leave ended and he had to return to work at three jobs, not to mention plan his run for Congress in 2000, he couldn't spend as much time with his family.

His schedule caused rifts in his marriage to Michelle, who didn't think it was fair that he was devoting so much time to his career. "We began arguing more, usually late at night when the two of us were thoroughly drained. 'This isn't what I signed up for, Barack,' Michelle said at one point. 'I feel like I'm doing it all by myself,' " he shared.

That's when Barack confessed he considered ending everything. Thankfully, their relationship took a turn for the better after Barack lost the Democratic primary race for Illinois' 1st congressional district in 2000. "I was almost forty, broke, coming off a humiliating defeat and with my marriage strained," he explained, "I felt for perhaps the first time in my life that I had taken a wrong turn."

