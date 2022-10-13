 

Adam Levine's Sexting Scandal Makes His Relationship With Behati Prinsloo 'Stronger'

The Maroon 5 frontman has been 'glued' to his wife's side ever since his flirty messages to other women were exposed and he reportedly plans to whisk the model away on a romantic trip.

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo remain unfazed by his alleged infidelity. If any, the recent sexting scandal has only made the pair's relationship "stronger," so said an insider close to the musician.

"As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam," the source told HollywoodLife.com. "It's forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that's what makes relationships stronger."

As the couple is working on their relationship, Adam is reportedly planning to treat his currently pregnant wife to a romantic vacation, with just the two of them. "He's so grateful to Behati for standing by him and he's doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her. He's been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them," the source added. "This really seems to have made them stronger."

Adam is accused of cheating on Behati, with whom he already shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, after Sumner Stroh claimed in a TikTok video that she and Adam had a relationship for about a year, when he's already married to the Namibian-born beauty. The Instagram model said they have not talked for months now, but shared a screenshot of an alleged message sent by Adam to her in which he asked, "Ok, serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious."

Adam later issued a statement denying that he had "an affair," but admitted to showing "poor judgement" and that he "crossed the line." "He maintains that none of these interactions became physical," a source close to the former "The Voice" coach told Fox News Digital. However, more women later came forward with claims that Adam sent them flirtatious texts.

Despite the cheating allegations, Behati recently supported Adam on his first live performance since his alleged affair was exposed. The Maroon 5 frontman was joined by his spouse when performing at Shaquille O'Neal's charity gala at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on October 1.

