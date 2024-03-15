Young Thug Trial: Sheriff's Deputy Intervenes Attorneys' Heated Argument, Judge Is Not Having It

AP Celebrity

The officer steps in as prosecutor Adrinae Love and defense attorney Doug Weinstein raise their voices and talk over each other in the courtroom, prompting the presiding judge to reprimand the DA.

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tensions were running high during Young Thug/YSL RICO trial on Thursday, March 14. Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love and defense attorney Doug Weinstein got into a spat, forcing a sheriff's deputy to intervene.

"Your honor, at some point your ruling needs to be," Weinstein began to note while Love tried to present evidence. "Your honor, I'm sorry, I'm talking about I don't know why I am being interrupted. I did not stop."

As the two attorneys began raising their voices and talking over each other, the sheriff's deputy was heard saying in a video, "Hey, hey, hey. Ms. Love, both of y'all keep talking at the same time." Love was quick to point out that she was addressing the court before Weinstein tried cutting her off.

Judge Ural Glanville was clearly not having it either, telling the prosecutor and the defense, "Both of y'all just need to take it down a notch." Love insisted, "And so, your honor, if I may finish because I was the one speaking before Mr. Weinstein interrupted."

"But you have continually engaged in this pattern of behavior, Ms. Love," the judge reprimanded her. "You don't want to accept my ruling. I know you're being an advocate, but at some point, stop. Just stop. I made my ruling-good, bad, or indifferent to you. You're gonna win some, you're gonna lose some."

According to Atlanta News First, the debate centered around Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, a YSL associate and one of Thug's five remaining co-defendants. Weinstein reportedly asked the court to suppress Gotti's interrogation statements as evidence, a request that Judge Glanville granted.

"We were ready to present evidence...the court is not allowing us to present the evidence," Love argued. "We have the burden of proof and we haven't even been able to present the evidence that we have. We only-for the sake of ease-allowed the court to introduce the statements that the defendant [Gotti] made...to help Mr. Weinstein play the portion that he wanted to talk about."

The RICO trial has entered day 42, the longest in Georgia history. It resumed on Thursday after a weeklong delay. Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and his co-defendants are accused of participating in criminal street gang activity. He faces a maximum sentence of 120 years behind bars if found guilty.

You can share this post!