Young Thug's Father Urges Lil Baby to 'STFU' for Dissing Gunna Amid Snitching Allegations

Jeffery Williams, Sr. previously declared in a September interview that the 'fukumean' rapper entered the guilty plea because his attorney convinced him that it was the right thing to do.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Young Thug's father has once defended Gunna amid snitching allegations against him. In a new interview, Jeffery Williams, Sr. told rapper Lil Baby to "shut the f**k up" for keeping throwing shots at the "fukumean" spitter while he himself never came to support Thugger in court.

"He needs to shut the f**k up because he don't know what's going on," Jeffery Sr. said when speaking to Infamous Sylvia. "You know, he's going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby has he ever came to a court date."

"That's what I want y'all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this whole 'snitch' s**t. When have y'all went to a court date to support Slime, to support Jeffery, to support Thug, however you wanna name him?" he added. "Everybody that hasn't been there needs to shut the f**k up about Gunna."

This is not the first time Jeffery Sr. came in Gunna's defense. Back in September, he insisted that the emcee didn't do anything that "can hurt" his family.

"I love Gunna," Jeffery said in an interview with Infamous Sylvia. "Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period."

According to Jeffery, Gunna entered the guilty plea because his attorney convinced him that it was the right thing to do.

Gunna has been accused of snitching after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act on December 14, 2022. He took an Alford plea, meaning that he entered a guilty plea to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that same charge as a form of self-preservation. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but it was commuted to time served.

Both Gunna and his legal team have shut down the snitching accusations. On his song "bread & butter", he makes it clear that keeps loyal to Thugger, who is still currently behind bars. "Never f**ked a n***a, always stayed solid/ Kept it real with n***as, never lied and always stay honest, he raps. "Love my bro so much, I never change on 'em/ Hunna Wunna goin' do the work, bring you the damn profits."

