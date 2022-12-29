SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker makes use of her social media platform to shut down speculations that she is in a relationship with the 'Bill Nye the Science Guy' star with a series of crying emojis.

AceShowbiz - SZA has set a record straight on her relationship status. The "Kill Bill" songstress has turned to her social media platform to laugh off rumors that she is dating author/comedian Bill Nye.

On Wednesday, December 28, the "SOS" artist responded to a Twitter user who claimed that she and the "Bill Nye the Science Guy" star are dating. "Wait. cause no one told me bill nye and sza were dating for 8 months," the user tweeted along with two photos of the singer and the TV host posing together, looking happy.

In response, SZA wrote in red-colored font, "To hell .. yall gotta go to hell," over the screenshot of the Twitter post. The "Nobody Gets Me" singer also added a bunch of crying emojis.

SZA is currently single, according to multiple reports. Previously, she confirmed that she dated Drake in the 2000s. "So It was actually 2009 lol ... in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," the "Shirt" singer tweeted in 2020. "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm ... it's all love all peace." She continued in a separate tweet, "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago."

In a new interview following the release of her latest album "SOS", SZA assured that she and Drake "are cool." When stopping by Audacity's "Check-In" podcast earlier this month, the "Good Days" hitmaker said, "We're cool. And we've always been cool. It's never been weird."

SZA later appeared to allude to Drake's lyrics on "Mr. Right Now", in which he raps, "Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait/ 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08." She stressed, "It didn't come completely out of the blue when he let me know. I didn't know it was a song with [21 Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he's ever mentioned me, it's always been positive. He's never said anything negative about me. I'm grateful for that. I think highly of him...He's King Drake."

