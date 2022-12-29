 

Fivio Foreign Speaks Up After Being Slammed By GF Jasmine for Dancing With Asian Doll

Fivio Foreign Speaks Up After Being Slammed By GF Jasmine for Dancing With Asian Doll
Jasmine put the the New York rapper on blast after seeing a video of the 'No Exposing' artist having fun with her man at what appeared to be a small gathering.

  Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fivio Foreign has broken his silence after being confronted by his girlfriend Jasmine. Having been slammed by his baby mama for dancing with Asian Doll (Asian Da Brat), the "What's My Name" rapper was quick to defend himself.

The 32-year-old New York emcee offered his clarification on Twitter on Wednesday, December 28. "A n***a can't dance w. his friend…this world demonic smh," he sighed.

Jasmine put Fivio on blast after seeing a video of Asian having fun with her man at what appeared to be a small gathering. In the clip, the femcee recorded herself while Fivio was approaching her from behind.

  Editors' Pick

As the two musicians started dancing, the "No Exposing" raptress began twerking. The RichFish Records signee then grabbed Asian by the waist of her jeans and started slamming against her.

Not amused by the clip, Jasmine lashed out at Fivio during an Instagram Live, "Somebody sent that video. I don't follow Asian Doll." She further fumed, "You moving around acting like you're single and you're not. That's your problem. You're not single."

Jasmine continued her rant against the rapper, who was off-camera, by saying, "Yeah, he sick now." She added, " 'Cause when n***as get caught up, they sick all of a sudden."

