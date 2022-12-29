 

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'
Cover Images/Marion Curtis
TV

The Bravo executive producer brings up the allegation when appearing on the 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi' podcast in which he also admits that he felt left out among the other late night television hosts.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen has accused James Corden of copying the "Watch What Happens Live" set for "The Late Late Show with James Corden". The Bravo executive producer brought up the allegation when appearing on the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast.

"I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late night talk show is, and I would argue that 'Watch What Happens Live' redefined what the late night talk show is," the 54-year-old told celebrity restaurateur Bruce Bozzi. "[WWHL] was the first bar on late night [then] James Corden got a bar."

When Andy said, "James Corden kind of wound up," Bruce interrupted by saying, "Ripping off your set." Co-signing the statement, Andy then quipped back, "There you go... I am so glad we're still going. That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set … go with God."

  Editors' Pick

Elsewhere in the interview, Andy admitted that he felt left out among the other late night television hosts. "I don't feel totally part of the [late night television] group and I have been on late night TV for 13 years," he claimed.

"Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late night talk show hosts and they left me out of it," he further elaborated. "But they added in James Corden who wasn't even on the air yet and Trevor Noah who had just started."

However, the magazine editor Graydon Carter has reportedly apologized to Andy. "Graydon later said, 'You know what, you were right, you should've been in that,' " the executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise recalled.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest
Related Posts
Andy Cohen Defends Hiring Nanny, Insists He Sees His Kids More Than 'a Lot of Working Parents'

Andy Cohen Defends Hiring Nanny, Insists He Sees His Kids More Than 'a Lot of Working Parents'

Andy Cohen Refuses to Tone Down NYE Party Despite Backlash Over Last Year's TV Drunken Rant

Andy Cohen Refuses to Tone Down NYE Party Despite Backlash Over Last Year's TV Drunken Rant

Andy Cohen Spills Why Dating Can Be 'Emotionally Chaotic' for Single Dad

Andy Cohen Spills Why Dating Can Be 'Emotionally Chaotic' for Single Dad

Andy Cohen Accidentally Reveals About Kyle Richards' Breast Reduction Surgery

Andy Cohen Accidentally Reveals About Kyle Richards' Breast Reduction Surgery

Latest News
Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'
  • Dec 29, 2022

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest
  • Dec 29, 2022

Gervonta Davis Insists He's Not a 'Monster' After Domestic Violence Arrest

Paul Weller Refuses to Write Tell-All Book About His Life and Career
  • Dec 29, 2022

Paul Weller Refuses to Write Tell-All Book About His Life and Career

Fivio Foreign Speaks Up After Being Slammed By GF Jasmine for Dancing With Asian Doll
  • Dec 29, 2022

Fivio Foreign Speaks Up After Being Slammed By GF Jasmine for Dancing With Asian Doll

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him
  • Dec 29, 2022

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him

Chrishell Stause Never Wears Same Outfits on TV but Insists She 'Repeats' Her Clothes in Real Life
  • Dec 29, 2022

Chrishell Stause Never Wears Same Outfits on TV but Insists She 'Repeats' Her Clothes in Real Life

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Appears to Ask for 'Grace' to Make 'RHOA' Return
TV

NeNe Leakes Appears to Ask for 'Grace' to Make 'RHOA' Return

Jamie Lynn Spears Calls 'Special Forces' Co-Stars Her 'Family' Amid Fallout With Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears Calls 'Special Forces' Co-Stars Her 'Family' Amid Fallout With Sister Britney

Bob Odenkirk to 'Wallow' for the Rest of His Life Following 'Better Call Saul' Finale

Bob Odenkirk to 'Wallow' for the Rest of His Life Following 'Better Call Saul' Finale

Noah Schnapp Tired of Bowl Haircut in 'Stranger Things'

Noah Schnapp Tired of Bowl Haircut in 'Stranger Things'

Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Decision to Axe Booze During New Year's Eve Broadcast

Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Decision to Axe Booze During New Year's Eve Broadcast

Miriam Margolyes Insists It's 'Quite Wrong' to Make Royal Family Into Soap Opera in 'The Crown'

Miriam Margolyes Insists It's 'Quite Wrong' to Make Royal Family Into Soap Opera in 'The Crown'

Chris Rock to Live Stream His Stand-Up Comedy, Almost Year After He's Slapped by Will Smith

Chris Rock to Live Stream His Stand-Up Comedy, Almost Year After He's Slapped by Will Smith

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'

Andy Cohen Says James Corden Rips Off 'Watch What Happens Live' Set for His 'Late Late Show'