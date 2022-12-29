Victoria Beckham Denies Rumor She Married David Beckham to 'Build a Brand'

Instagram Celebrity

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham insists her wedding was actually "more intimate than it looked." The 48-year-old Spice Girls star tied the knot with footballer David Beckham at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999 in front of their famous friends and family with the couple famously pictured sitting on a pair of matching golden thrones during the day.

Victoria is adamant the wedding wasn't as fancy as it appeared despite the nuptials being covered as part of a lucrative magazine deal. "I think that the media glamorised the wedding much more than it actually was ... [It was] actually much more intimate than it looked," she said of her big day while speaking to The Business of Fashion as part of the BoF VOICES 2022 event.

She added, "I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humour does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]."

The couple have now been married for 23 years and Victoria admits she didn't realise they would become such a well-known power couple. She said, "I don't think I realised when I met David quite what the two of us together would be."

"When you took David in Manchester United and then you took me in the Spice Girls it was huge. I mean everywhere that we went we were followed by fans and paparazzi and constantly being talked about."

Victoria was also asked about rumours which suggested the pair were only together to "build a brand" and she scoffed at the gossip, saying, "I'm like, listen, we've been married for 25 years [sic] now. If I didn't genuinely love this man - I mean, 25 years is a long, long time." However, she conceded, "I suppose a whole brand was born at that time."

