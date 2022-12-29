 

Sam Smith Insists It's Impossible to Know 'the Magic' Behind Writing Hit Singles

The 'Writing's on the Wall' hitmaker claims no one, not even the biggest songwriters, knows the key to hit singles as the singer offers advice to aspiring musicians in a new interview.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith insists even the biggest songwriters in the world have no clue "what they are doing." The "Writing's on the Wall" hitmaker claims it's impossible to know if you have a hit on your hands, no matter how successful you are or how long you have been in the music business.

"Absolutely no one knows what they're doing. Even the biggest writers in the world, who have written so many hits, they can pretend like they do, but they don't know. They don't know the magic," they said.

Offering their advice to aspiring musicians, they said in a recent interview, "Never lower your standards ... you know what you need. And if you don't know what you need, you need to ask yourself what you need. And then do not stop until you get that."

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old singer returned with their new single, "Love Me More", a candid ballad about their "relationship with themself on a journey of self-discovery and happiness."

The Oscar winner - who came out as non-binary in 2019 - reunited with their long-time collaborators Jimmy Napes and Stargate on the uplifting tune. The song kick-started the next chapter for Sam and follows 2020's "Love Goes" LP and the festive track "The Lighthouse Keeper".

