 

Chris Rock to Live Stream His Stand-Up Comedy, Almost Year After He's Slapped by Will Smith

The 2022 Oscars host promises 'no pre-records, no edits' for his upcoming comedy special which is scheduled to stream live on Netflix next year from Baltimore, Maryland.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock's upcoming Netflix comedy special is scheduled to air nearly a year after he was assaulted by Will Smith at the Oscars. The comic, 57, reveals his "Selective Outrage" show will stream live on March 4, 2023, after Chris was slapped in the face by Will, 54, at the 94th Academy Awards on March 28 when he made a joke about the 51-year-old actor's wife Jada's haircut.

The special will mark the first time Netflix has attempted a live stream, with the special due to be shot in Baltimore, Maryland. Chris claims there will be "no pre-records, no edits" and Netflix says the show will be seen in "190 countries all at once".

  Editors' Pick

The stand-up has made occasional gags about the Oscars slap during his 2022 stand-up tour, "Ego Death", but has promised he will go into more detail about the incident at another time. He joked in April he wouldn't talk about it "until I get paid."

Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said about the live special, "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch."

