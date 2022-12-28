Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split

Cover Images/JOHN EDDY Celebrity

Opening up about what led to her breakup from the 'Easter' star, the former 'Chelsea Lately' host says that she can't have friendship with her ex until 'there's some responsibility' taken.

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's split is not as amicable as it might have seemed at first. Months after deciding to part ways with the stand-up comedian/actor, the funnywoman reveals that she and her ex are not on speaking terms.

Chelsea got candid about the end of her relationship with Jo in an interview on Brooke Shields' "Now What?" podcast on Tuesday, December 27. She said that she and her former boyfriend have not spoken for "awhile" after their breakup because he didn't take "accountability" for his part in their split.

"I mean, there has to be some accountability, you know what I mean? Like, from him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous," the 47-year-old entertainer said. She added, "I don't think we can have a friendship until there's some accountability and some responsibility taken."

While Chelsea didn't divulge exactly what Jo wasn't taking accountability for, she detailed what led to their split. "There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on...," she explained. "It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been okay to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn't willing to do that. No matter how much I love this person - and I loved him so much - I was not going to abandon myself."

"I am not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable," she elaborated. "I'm not doing that, and I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship. So that was difficult."

"I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, 'Oh my god, I won.' Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with," she continued, explaining the relationship even changed her perspective on marriage.

"I'm not that hard up to get married, but I was open to the idea of it, and we definitely discussed it at length because it was important to him. And then, towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person," so she claimed.

Chelsea announced her split from Jo in July of this year, ahead of their one-year anniversary. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," she said in a statement at the time.

She went on gushing over the 51-year-old actor despite their split. She added, "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I've never been more optimistic for the future."

