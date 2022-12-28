Snoop Dogg Recalls Being 'Outsmoked' by Willie Nelson

Celebrity

The hip-hop artist claims in a new podcast interview that he was most stoned when he was partying and playing dominoes with the 89-year-old country music veteran in Amsterdam.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg claims the highest he ever got on drugs was partying with country music veteran Willie Nelson. The 51-year-old rapper claimed he wanted to stop smoking weed when he was with the 89-year-old but didn't want to show "weakness."

On the new episode of "Let's Go!" podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, dad-of-four Snoop - born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr - was asked when he was most stoned and he replied, "With Willie f****** Nelson."

"We was in Amsterdam on 4/20 (the annual worldwide cannabis celebration on April 20), and he was doing a concert out there. So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes. Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one. He (was) whooping my a**, and I'm just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it (the joint) to me, and I'm like, 'This old mother****** outsmoking me.' "

Snoop - who claims his cannabis use is so high he has a professional joint roller on staff - has collaborated with Willie on drug-themed songs including "My Medicine" and "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die".

The rapper said about his blunt roller, rumoured to make around $50,000 a year from the job, on an episode of the Howard Stern show, "That's his J.O.B. - his occupation. On his resume it says, 'What do you do?' 'I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.' "

