 

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary
Facebook
Music

The Bruce Dickinson-fronted band offer their fans a close look at the band's backstage while they were touring across the country with 'Legacy of the Beast'.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Iron Maiden have unleashed a new mini-documentary for their "Legacy of the Beast" tour. The band's frontman Bruce Dickinson becomes a guide for the two-piece doc "Behind the Scenes With Bruce", which runs for a total of 18 minutes.

Bruce gives fans an insight into their "Legacy of the Beast" tour, which ran from May to October of this year with a total of 140 shows on the itinerary, in the behind-the-scenes episodes. Fans can see his workout routine, before Bruce, 64, checks the equipment and talks them through the band's backstage set up and rider.

He also opens up to fans about "the strange world that I live in - this funny little hobbit world behind the stage, which is all dark and dingy and things like that, with, like, plastic capes and flamethrowers..." And he shares how he calms down between songs by breathing into a towel.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden have announced a slew of 2023 dates as part of "The Future Past Tour". The group will perform songs from their latest album, "Senjutsu", the 1986 gem "Somewhere in Time", and all the classics.

  Editors' Pick

The run includes dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, along with Poland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. The first date, as it stands, is on June 13 at Krakow's Tauron Arena in Poland. Further dates and supports will be confirmed in due course.

Bassist Steve Harris said, "Following the release of our latest album, 'Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set."

"As it doesn't make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we've decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn't feature in the various retrospective history tours we've played over the years."

"They were based on our 80's concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like!"

"It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we're really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom
Related Posts
Iron Maiden's Drummer Nicko McBrain Reveals Secret Battle With Laryngeal Cancer

Iron Maiden's Drummer Nicko McBrain Reveals Secret Battle With Laryngeal Cancer

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Boss Defends Iron Maiden's Omission From 2021 Induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Boss Defends Iron Maiden's Omission From 2021 Induction

Iron Maiden Forced to Return to Studio Due to Pandemic

Iron Maiden Forced to Return to Studio Due to Pandemic

Latest News
Snoop Dogg Recalls Being 'Outsmoked' by Willie Nelson
  • Dec 28, 2022

Snoop Dogg Recalls Being 'Outsmoked' by Willie Nelson

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom
  • Dec 28, 2022

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Druski Under Fire for Disrespecting Ice Spice While Trying to Flirt With Her
  • Dec 28, 2022

Druski Under Fire for Disrespecting Ice Spice While Trying to Flirt With Her

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary
  • Dec 28, 2022

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Dubbed the 'Brokest Celebrities in Hollywood' by Her Brother
  • Dec 28, 2022

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Dubbed the 'Brokest Celebrities in Hollywood' by Her Brother

Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens
  • Dec 28, 2022

Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens

Most Read
Artist of the Week: $uicideBoy$
Music

Artist of the Week: $uicideBoy$

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

SZA's 'SOS' Enjoys Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views in the Country

Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views in the Country

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Darren Hayes Tired of Working With Major Label Due to Lack of Creative Freedom

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary