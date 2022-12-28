Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Facebook Music

The Bruce Dickinson-fronted band offer their fans a close look at the band's backstage while they were touring across the country with 'Legacy of the Beast'.

AceShowbiz - Iron Maiden have unleashed a new mini-documentary for their "Legacy of the Beast" tour. The band's frontman Bruce Dickinson becomes a guide for the two-piece doc "Behind the Scenes With Bruce", which runs for a total of 18 minutes.

Bruce gives fans an insight into their "Legacy of the Beast" tour, which ran from May to October of this year with a total of 140 shows on the itinerary, in the behind-the-scenes episodes. Fans can see his workout routine, before Bruce, 64, checks the equipment and talks them through the band's backstage set up and rider.

He also opens up to fans about "the strange world that I live in - this funny little hobbit world behind the stage, which is all dark and dingy and things like that, with, like, plastic capes and flamethrowers..." And he shares how he calms down between songs by breathing into a towel.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden have announced a slew of 2023 dates as part of "The Future Past Tour". The group will perform songs from their latest album, "Senjutsu", the 1986 gem "Somewhere in Time", and all the classics.

The run includes dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, along with Poland, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. The first date, as it stands, is on June 13 at Krakow's Tauron Arena in Poland. Further dates and supports will be confirmed in due course.

Bassist Steve Harris said, "Following the release of our latest album, 'Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set."

"As it doesn't make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we've decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn't feature in the various retrospective history tours we've played over the years."

"They were based on our 80's concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like!"

"It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we're really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

