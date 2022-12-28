 

Idris Elba's Fortune Has Multiplied By More Than Twofold

Idris Elba's Fortune Has Multiplied By More Than Twofold
Instagram
Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' actor has more than doubled his wealth after he starred in four films in the past twelve months.

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba has increased his fortune to £11.2 million in the last year. According to the Daily Mail, latest accounts for the 50-year-old actor's IE7 Limited company show cash reserves shot up £5.8 million in 2021, up from £5.4 million the year before. The outlet added the accounts show Idris has bought himself a £75,000 car.

The actor has starred in four films including "Three Thousand Years of Longing" and "Beast" in the last year. He is also expected to reprise his role as John Luther for the upcoming Netflix movie "Luther: The Fallen Sun".

But Idris insists he is not set for a huge pay cheque for filling Daniel Craig's shoes as the next James Bond. It came after reports he had walked away from "years of talks" to become the next 007. He said at the premiere of his film "The Harder they Fall" in 2021, "No, I'm not going to be James Bond."

  Editors' Pick

And he told the Daily Express, "I'm probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I haven't even played the role. Enough is enough. I can't talk about it anymore."

But Henry Cavill's odds of being named the next James Bond have improved after he was fired from his lead role in the Superman film franchise. The 39-year-old actor's tenure as the Man of Steel was cut short as producers wanted a younger star for the next instalment.

After the announcement, the odds on Henry replacing Daniel Craig as the next 007 were slashed, with bookmaker William Hill naming Henry as second favourite to take the part at 3/1 odds, behind favourite Aaron Taylor-Johnson at 6.4.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, is being tipped as the next James Bond after he has reportedly filmed a version of the 007 films' iconic gun opening. The "Kick-Ass" actor was said on December 11 by The Sun to have shot the scene, with Eon Productions set to reveal the spy franchise's new star in March after Daniel Craig, 54, quit the Bond role.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gary Numan Admits He Becomes 'So Much Nicer' After Marrying Wife Gemma O'Neil

Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens
Related Posts
Idris Elba Develops Cooking Show, Sparks Bidding War Among Streaming Giants

Idris Elba Develops Cooking Show, Sparks Bidding War Among Streaming Giants

Idris Elba Plans Quiet Evening for 50th Birthday

Idris Elba Plans Quiet Evening for 50th Birthday

Idris Elba Sick and Tired of James Bond Questions

Idris Elba Sick and Tired of James Bond Questions

Idris Elba Sparks Debate After Daughter Isan Auditioned for a Role in His Upcoming Movie 'Beast'

Idris Elba Sparks Debate After Daughter Isan Auditioned for a Role in His Upcoming Movie 'Beast'

Latest News
Snoop Dogg Recalls Being 'Outsmoked' by Willie Nelson
  • Dec 28, 2022

Snoop Dogg Recalls Being 'Outsmoked' by Willie Nelson

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom
  • Dec 28, 2022

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Druski Under Fire for Disrespecting Ice Spice While Trying to Flirt With Her
  • Dec 28, 2022

Druski Under Fire for Disrespecting Ice Spice While Trying to Flirt With Her

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary
  • Dec 28, 2022

Iron Maiden Take Fans Behind the Scenes of Their Tour in Documentary

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Dubbed the 'Brokest Celebrities in Hollywood' by Her Brother
  • Dec 28, 2022

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Dubbed the 'Brokest Celebrities in Hollywood' by Her Brother

Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens
  • Dec 28, 2022

Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations

Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic