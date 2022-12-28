Idris Elba's Fortune Has Multiplied By More Than Twofold

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' actor has more than doubled his wealth after he starred in four films in the past twelve months.

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba has increased his fortune to £11.2 million in the last year. According to the Daily Mail, latest accounts for the 50-year-old actor's IE7 Limited company show cash reserves shot up £5.8 million in 2021, up from £5.4 million the year before. The outlet added the accounts show Idris has bought himself a £75,000 car.

The actor has starred in four films including "Three Thousand Years of Longing" and "Beast" in the last year. He is also expected to reprise his role as John Luther for the upcoming Netflix movie "Luther: The Fallen Sun".

But Idris insists he is not set for a huge pay cheque for filling Daniel Craig's shoes as the next James Bond. It came after reports he had walked away from "years of talks" to become the next 007. He said at the premiere of his film "The Harder they Fall" in 2021, "No, I'm not going to be James Bond."

And he told the Daily Express, "I'm probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I haven't even played the role. Enough is enough. I can't talk about it anymore."

But Henry Cavill's odds of being named the next James Bond have improved after he was fired from his lead role in the Superman film franchise. The 39-year-old actor's tenure as the Man of Steel was cut short as producers wanted a younger star for the next instalment.

After the announcement, the odds on Henry replacing Daniel Craig as the next 007 were slashed, with bookmaker William Hill naming Henry as second favourite to take the part at 3/1 odds, behind favourite Aaron Taylor-Johnson at 6.4.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, is being tipped as the next James Bond after he has reportedly filmed a version of the 007 films' iconic gun opening. The "Kick-Ass" actor was said on December 11 by The Sun to have shot the scene, with Eon Productions set to reveal the spy franchise's new star in March after Daniel Craig, 54, quit the Bond role.

