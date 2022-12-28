Adele Has Added Over $12 Million to Her Wealth

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker has reportedly boosted more than $12 million to her fortune in the past twelve months following album release and Vegas residency.

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adele has added to her fortune £11.5 million in the past year. According to the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old singer's company now has cash reserves of nearly £15 million.

The publication said statements for her Melted Stone Ltd company show its net assets were £14,940,260 as of December 2021 - up from £3,566,954 the previous year. The report arrives after Adele released her fifth studio album "30" and started her delayed Las Vegas residency.

Adele tearfully cancelled her scheduled concerts at the last minute in January but is now understood to be earning around £750,000 per show for the 32-night run. Tickets for the concerts were on sale for up to £200,000 each on resale sites.

Other big names to have headlined Vegas in recent years include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez.

Adele told fans on her opening night at Caesars Palace, "I should be giving you a standing ovation, thank you so much for coming back to me. I really appreciate it. You look amazing and it looks just what I imagined it would look like, it's perfect.

"I'm so scared and nervous, but I am so happy, I don't know what I was thinking putting piano ballads at the top of the set, hopefully over time my nerves will disappear."

"I would also really like to thank Caesar's because there have been a lot of rumours and they never once asked any questions, they've been amazing. Only legends have been through these doors, I'm so honoured. I have no idea what I've embarked on for five months, but I can't wait."

