Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Christmas Gift Ideas

As the festive holiday has arrived, the 'On the Floor' hitmaker has given her loyal devotees recommendations for perfect festive presents for their loved ones.

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez is very fond of Nick Fouquet hats. The 53-year-old actress - who is married to actor Ben Affleck - donned a hat by Fouquet over her wedding weekend and has recommended it as the perfect festive gift.

Writing in her newsletter OnTheJLo, she said, "My latest fashion go to is a hat by Nick Fouquet. When you make hats for women you're called a milliner, when you make hats for men you're a haberdasher, when you make a hat that transcends gender and gives the right amount of swag to any fit, you're Nick Fouquet."

"Maybe some of you remember I wore a dove white custom hat with my Ralph Lauren blue and white striped dress for our wedding weekend. This is the perfect gift for someone that loves fashion and obviously…hats!"

Jennifer also recommends Hermes blankets as they remind her of her youth. She wrote, "One of the most comforting things I owned growing up, was a very itchy blanket. I know that sounds crazy. We didn't have a ton of money, but it was the blanket I had from when I was six until I was a teenager and I loved it so much. Lol. It was red, orange and white and it was my version of a Snuggy."

"Growing up in New York when it was cold, there was something so comforting about that warm blanket on my skin. The closest thing I have been able to find to that blanket are these Hermes classic wool blankets, believe it or not. Sometimes Ben and the kids make fun of me because I like the itchy feeling of wool against my skin, but it reminds me of my childhood."

"I find them chic and a Bronx throwback at the same time. I know everybody likes soft and plushy blankets that feel like you're sleeping on a cloud, but I encourage you to give this a try, especially with this cold winter we're experiencing. I promise it will keep you so warm!!! You won't regret it! Then again maybe it's an acquired taste."

